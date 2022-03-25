NewLeftHeader

 March 25, 2022

Pacific Marine Mammal Center bids farewell 032522

Pacific Marine Mammal Center bids farewell to CEO Peter Chang

Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s (PMMC’s) CEO, Peter Chang, has announced his resignation after four years at the non-profit organization, which has been rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals for more than 50 years.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work with the amazing team of talented staff and passionate volunteers. Together, we were able to accomplish much more than I could have ever hoped and imagined,” Chang said. “I feel really good about where the organization is right now. It makes it much easier to pursue the next chapter in my life knowing that PMMC is well-positioned to flourish in the coming years. This has been an experience of a lifetime, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity.” 

PMMC Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Meberg recognized Chang for the numerous achievements the organization has realized during his tenure, especially with regard to enhancing the non-profit’s finances. 

Pacific Marine Mammal Center Chang

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

Peter Chang

“Under Peter’s guidance, PMMC’s overall revenues grew by more than 15% in 2019 compared to the year prior, including a 54% increase in the Annual Gala,” Meberg said. “He held the organization right at budget in 2020, which was an even greater feat, considering it was during the worst of the COVID pandemic and he increased our revenues by more than 35% in 2021 year over year to $3.1 million, which featured an amazing increase of 222% from our Annual Gala.”

Meberg also cited a variety of Chang’s other accomplishments, including:

–Forming a new operational leadership team that includes a nationally recognized thought leader in marine mammal sciences as PMMC’s Vice President of Science & Conservation Medicine.

–Expanding local community-based educational programs for children’s hospitals to a national audience, including serving youth at Texas Children’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Levine Children’s Hospital in North Carolina.

–Creating the “Seals Sparking Smiles” program to provide behind-the-scenes access and once-in-a-lifetime memorable experiences for the most vulnerable populations of children, with collaborative partners that include Miracles for Kids, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Bikers Against Child Abuse and Glennwood Housing Foundation.

–Reaching more than 26,000 children and adult learners in 2021 through PMMC’s complete array of science-based education programs.

–Facilitating partnership programs with major national and international brands, including Vans, Nina Dobrev, Dell Computers, Wyland and “The Boys” Television Series on Amazon Prime Video.

–Supporting the launch of PMMC’s largest Capital Campaign ($7.5 million) to build an onsite water reclamation system, a state-of-the-art patient treatment center, three new animal rehabilitation pools, and expanding educational facilities; the Center has to date raised approximately $6.1 million of that goal.

“The board of directors and staff at PMMC extend our most sincere thanks to Peter for his tireless dedication to our mission and goal and wish him nothing but success in all of his future endeavors,” Meberg said.

PMMC is committed to marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, science-based education for at-risk youth, and collaborative research initiatives that contribute to environmental conservation and stewardship.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

