It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: Art for the Ages.

Public Art Reception: Friday, March 25.

Exhibition Dates: Continuing through May 10.

Artists’ works include collage, paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, relief, mosaics, jewelry, textiles, photography, mixed media and digital art.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

WHAT’S NEW?

The Short Stories of James Joyce (Online)

Wednesdays, March 30 and April 27 from 1-3 p.m. Free. In addition to fiction, James Augusta Aloysius Joyce (1882-1941) was also a renowned short story writer. “The Sisters,” “Evelyne” and “The Dead” are just a few of the works that (retired) UCI professor Margot Norris, Ph.D. will highlight in four virtual presentations consisting of an illustrated lecture and discussion.

Tai Chi: Mobility + Balance (Online)

Thursdays, March 31-June 2 from 9-9:50 a.m. Cost: $65 for a series of 10. Instructor Joanna Gee Schoon has taught Tai Chi for more than 45 years and has tailored her unique discipline to focus on balance and mobility. Tai Chi has been called a “moving meditation.” The slow flow of movement, the emphasis on proper alignment and the release of tension are the “secret” to Tai Chi’s many health benefits.

CLASSES

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Ukulele Academy

Ukulele Plus (Online)

Wednesdays, April 6-May 25 from 9-10:30 a.m. Cost: $50/8. This class is intermediate level. A working knowledge of most 1st position major, minor and 7th chords is expected. Additionally, some understanding of music theory is recommended, but not required and reading music is not necessary. Class material will continue to focus on mixed strum patterns within songs, more instrumental intros and breaks, unique “licks” that will make your playing more interesting to you.

Beginner Ukulele (Online) Level 1

Thursdays, April 7-May 26 from 9-10 a.m. Cost: $50/8. If you’ve never played an ukulele and want to learn or are searching for an entry level refresher course, this online (Zoom) eight-week series is tailor made for you. Starting with ground zero basics, by the end of this series Mark and Jeff will have introduced you to 13 chords; 5 strum patterns and more than 35 songs.

Beginner Ukulele (Online) Level 2

Thursdays, April 7-May 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $50/8. Building on Beginner 1 material, new chords will be introduced as well as additional strum patterns, fun “licks,” easy instrumental intros and breaks, some music theory and many more new songs. More attention will be paid to playing enhancement and encouraging student participation (Not a requirement).

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women (currently full)

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Martha Hernandez, LCSW.

Staying connected is integral to our health and well-being. Let’s navigate the pandemic together with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combating loneliness.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. along the coastal section of the park to explore several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at stoplight “Los Trancos”.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy a -0.8 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Sunday, March 27 at 11:30 a.m., and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for winter quarter classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. The city follows all state and local health guidelines. Face masks are required in all city buildings and facilities regardless of vaccination status. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Introduction to Printmaking

DANCE CLASSES

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

~Learn the Salsa!

DROP-IN CLASSES

~Better Life Boxing

~T’ai Chi Ch’uan

~Argentine Tango

~Beginner Belly Dance

~Masters Swimming Punch Pass

~Ping Pong

~Lyrical Modern Dance

FITNESS

~Masters Swimming

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Low Impact Training

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Coming Soon Beach Volleyball

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This class provides the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

Call 949.497.0780 or email tjennings@lagunabeachcity.net for more information.

EVENTS

Hortense Miller Garden

The Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden are hosting their annual open house on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walking shoes are recommended. Garden tours will be offered every hour or as needed. Reservations are not required and admission is free. For more information about the open house, contact Diane Lannon at diane.lannon@gmail.com, or call 949.374.2696.

Youth Track Meet

The annual Youth City Track Meet is scheduled for April 1. The track meet is open to Laguna Beach residents under the age of 14. Events include sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) and longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). Field events include long jump, softball throw, high jump and shot put. The top four winners in each age division advance to the Orange County Track Meet in May 2022. Click here to register.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net