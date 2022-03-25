NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosts First Responders 032522

The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosts First Responders golf competition, BBQ

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Thanking local First Responders for their unparalleled service, The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosted a day of golf followed by a delicious BBQ for our community heroes – the LBPD and LBFD personnel – on Monday, March 21.

The Ranch Ornelas

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFD Fire Engineer Chris Ornelas and his wife (center) with a LBPD officer and fellow LBFD firefighter

Foursomes comprised of two members each from the LBPD and LBFD jumped in their golf carts to take on The Ranch’s picturesque nine-hole Ben Brown Golf Course, carved into the naturally dramatic and lush walls of Aliso and Wood Canyons. Friendly competition in a best ball format made for a day of outdoor fun and camaraderie. 

The Ranch Samantha and Ashley

Click on photo for a larger image

LBPD Officers Samantha and Ashley (in matching print shirts) with LBFD Firefighters (center)

The Ranch duo

Click on photo for a larger image

This golf duo is thinking about making birdies on the next hole

The Ranch putt

Click on photo for a larger image

Celebrating this LBPD-SRO’s great putt

The Ranch bridge

Click on photo for a larger image

This foursome walking the course, fortified with refreshing libations, crosses a bridge over Aliso Creek

The Ranch foursome

Click on photo for a larger image

LBPD officers meet up at the golf cart, whose driver dons some stars and stripes cowboy boots

The Ranch colorful

Click on photo for a larger image

A colorful foursome

The Ranch new guys

Click on photo for a larger image

The LBPD “new guys”

After the round, players met up with family members on the lower patio, in addition to fellow first responders dropping by for dinner.

The BBQ dinner began with Harvest Garden mixed green salad and peewee potato salad. Entrees of whole roasted kalua pig and teriyaki roasted chicken thighs were accompanied by sides of smoked gouda mac and cheese, garlic roasted spring vegetables and sweet rolls with seasonal sliced fruit. Guests left room for the decadent lemon bars, chocolate brownies and assorted cookies.

The program commenced with The Ranch LB General Manager Kurt Bjorkman introducing Fire Chief Mike Garcia (Police Chief Jeff Calvert was unable to attend) and those you made the day possible.

The Ranch Christy

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBFD Division Chief Api Weinert, The Ranch LB Owner/Principal Mark Christy and LB Fire Chief Mike Garcia

Mark Christy, owner/principal of The Ranch LB thanked the Laguna Beach Police and Fire attendees for their much-needed help during COVID restrictions.

Gift certificates were handed out to Lost Pier Cafe and one lucky firefighter won the drawing for a stay at The Ranch LB.

And, what everyone was waiting for…the tournament winners were announced. Congratulations to the LB Firefighters! Christy challenged the first responders to practice up on their golf to be ready for next year’s event.

 

