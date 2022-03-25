NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

“Art for the Ages” inspires Gallery Q’s exhibition, artists reception tonight

Gallery Q will host its second in-person exhibit opening artist reception in almost two years. The public reception, which will feature live music and refreshments, will showcase art inspired by the show’s theme – “Art for the Ages” –takes place on Friday, March 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

Local artists “of all ages” let the influence of art throughout the ages inspire their works to include an array of collage, paintings, sculpture, ceramics relief, mosaics, jewelry, photography mixed and digital media.

Art for All Ages group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center

(L-R) Bill Atkins, Gallery Q art director; Carla Meberg, LOCA Arts Education president; Mike Tauber, LOCA marketing manager and Nadia Babayi, Laguna Beach Seniors executive director at a 2019 Gallery Q artists reception

“It’s a free and family-friendly way to spend an evening,” said Laguna Beach Seniors’ Executive Director Nadia Babayi. “There really is something about the experience of a reception and being able to talk with the artist about a piece you love.

“We’re very grateful to Carla and Jeff Meberg for underwriting the 2022 season of Gallery Q exhibitions.”

Selected pieces of art are available for sale with a percentage going to the Susi Q to support its art program. The exhibition will be on display through May 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, although some rooms may be closed when classes are in session.

Art for All Ages honeybee

Click on photo for a larger image

“Honeybee” by artist Joan Gladstone

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional and professional artists of all ages in Orange County. Five to six shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception.

Art for All Ages Flare 1

Click on photo for a larger image

“Flare 1” by artist Kam Karimi

For more information about Gallery Q or Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q, visit www.susiq.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

