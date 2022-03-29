NewLeftHeader

clear sky

50.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 032922

“Art in Public Places” – Villa Bella Grotto by Leah Vasquez

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in bench

Click on photo for a larger image

“Villa Bella Grotto” was created in 1992 

Villa Bella Grotto by artist Leah Vasquez was created in 1992 and is located at 2470 S. Pacific Coast Highway. Funded by the MacGillivrays, it is part of Art in Public Places.

 This pique assiette, or prickly seating, is comprised of cement imbedded with bits of broken pottery and glass collected from local residents and beaches. 

“The concept for the Villa Bella Grotto emerged directly from the dictates of the site and the idea of how public art is accessed, created and experienced,” Vasquez said.

art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Broken pottery and glass collected from local residents and beaches 

“I wanted this piece to be a gentle reminder of handcrafted and slower times; something that will be discovered while sitting, walking, taking a closer look, while at the same time being able to throw out a sparkle that one captures in the corner of one’s eye while driving past at night, attracting the romance in all of us,” she explained.

Vasquez has been painting since she was a small child. She was encouraged by her mother, an actress and teacher, and her father, an artist. Her parents also saw that she had piano lessons – she plays classical piano and has a Knabe grand in her living room – as well as instruction in opera and dance. 

art in front yard

Click on photo for a larger image

Historic location 

In spite of the well-rounded background in creative arts, Vasquez first decided on a career based as much on science as on art. While attending Los Angeles Valley College she emphasized science courses, planning to train as a biological illustrator. 

According to www.askart.com, Vasquez believes some of her skills in handling figures today stem from early anatomy courses – including one that required dissecting a cadaver. But while she was considering entering UCLA’s pre-medical program, Vasquez received the offer of a full scholarship to Otis Art Institute. 

This is the 53th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.