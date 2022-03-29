NewLeftHeader

clear sky

50.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Festival of Arts off-site special event series FP 032922

Festival of Arts off-site special event series Artists on Artists returns April 7

Art fans, get excited! The Festival of Arts (FOA) of Laguna Beach new off-site special event series at the foaSOUTH Gallery called Artists on Artists will continue on Thursday, April 7 from 6-7 p.m., with award-winning Laguna Beach artist Dagmar Chaplin and established artist Kate Cohen.

Hosted the first Thursday of each month, the Artists on Artists series is a lively, intimate one-on-one discussion between local artists about their art and creative processes. Listeners and viewers will enjoy an insider’s look into what it is like to be a working artist with a variety of discussion topics ranging from personal life, to professional and everything in between. 

Festival of Arts Dagmar Chaplin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

Dagmar Chaplin

Cohen plans on speaking with Chaplin, who was born in Berlin, about her inventive and surrealistic creative form of art. Taking her views of people, from the world famous to the virtual unknowns, Chaplin has produced art with a color palette that is easily recognizable as hers and hers alone. Cohen plans on asking Chaplin about what influences her art and how she incorporates her unique sense of humor into her paintings, among many other questions.

 Free to attend and open to the public, experience Artists on Artists in-person at the foaSOUTH Gallery or live streamed on the Festival of Arts Facebook page at 6 p.m.

foaSOUTH Gallery at Active Culture is located at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. www.foapom.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.