 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Laguna Playhouse presents FP 032922

Laguna Playhouse presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to present one of the longest running Off-Broadway productions of all time, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!, book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

According to Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, “The song ‘Satisfaction Guaranteed’ from this joyous musical is what our subscribers and audiences will undoubtably have as we welcome this extraordinary cast and creative team to the Playhouse stage I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change! begins previews on Wednesday, April 20; will open on Sunday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. and perform through Sunday, May 8. Showtimes vary.

Laguna Playhouse Sophia Swannell

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Sophia Swannell plays Woman #1

 I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change! is a musical comedy about everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. This witty musical revue tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, this show will have audiences shouting, “This is my life!”

Laguna Playhouse Danny Crowe

Click on photo for a larger image

Danny Crowe plays Man #2

This celebrated musical comedy is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical. Returning to Laguna Playhouse (after 25 years), this Outer Critics Circle Award nominee takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as “the relationship.” This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance and to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?”

Tickets range from $51-$81 and may be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

 

