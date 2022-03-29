NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Thirty Three Forty brings art song to Laguna 032922

Thirty Three Forty brings art song to Laguna in inaugural recital at Woman’s Club on April 22

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On Friday, April 22, the community will be introduced to the newly formed nonprofit Thirty Three Forty (3340) and its vision – as it presents A Song Recital, the first in their Recital Series. The performance will be held in the intimate setting of the Woman’s Club, with cocktails from 7-8 p.m. and the recital from 8-9 p.m.

Thirty Three Forty is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting and enhancing the reciprocal relationship between artists and communities through the potential of the human voice and song. It is proud to partner with world-class singers from leading opera houses and talent agencies around the globe in the presentation of song recital. Together, it is their goal to breathe new expression and life into this form of classical singing.

Art song genre

As described by Jay Colwell, executive director of Thirty Three Forty, soprano Jeni Houser and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding will be performing in the art song genre. 

An art song is a vocal music composition, usually written for one voice with piano accompaniment. By extension, the term “art song” is used to refer to the genre of such songs. 

“I want to share classical music and opera with the community,” Colwell said. “After COVID, it was a hard-to-watch industry. I wanted to provide more opportunities for singers to perform.” 

The name Thirty Three Forty comes from the street address of Colwell’s childhood home in Nebraska. “It’s where I got my world view and perspective of music,” he said. “Through this Recital Series, I want the community to experience art and give singers a sense of home.”

Thirty three Colwell

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340

Executive Director of 3340, Jay Colwell, former classical singer and director and movement coach at Singing Body Clinic

A subset of opera, art song is one of classical music’s most intimate art forms: voice and piano working together to relay meaning through poetry, melody and harmony. Unlike opera, the singer is alone without sets or costumes, partners only with the characters evoked by the piano, and uses the beauty of language to set an atmosphere and reflect valuable aspects of our humanity.

According to Colwell, “Rather than a scripted opera, art song is storytelling through poetry in music. Piece by piece, it’s its own story. Art song is a subset of classical singing, but there aren’t as many opportunities to perform it. The Woman’s Club is the perfect venue.”

This form of singing was first explored in venues where the greatest minds of science, literature, philosophy and the arts could gather, collaborate, workshop ideas, eat, drink, and spark new ventures and communities together. From these small gatherings, art song made its way onto recital halls and stages around the globe.

Contrary to art song’s accessibility to a large percentage of the population, opera is aloof – and a mystery. “Many people think opera is a dying artform,” Colwell said. “However, it’s only a dying artform if we don’t find ways to engage – that way we can keep it from dying. If we engage, close up and personal, it will make sense then.”

Raised with music

Colwell, who moved to Laguna four years ago, comes from a classical music background. “I got my bachelor’s degree in Music (vocal performance) in Nebraska,” he said. “That’s where I met Jeni. Jeni is a longtime friend. I was getting my undergrad and she was getting her masters. We’ve had a consistent friendship over the years. She represents a high-level singer and I wanted the community to experience her for the inaugural recital.” 

Although he no longer performs, Colwell doesn’t miss singing and is still involved in the industry. “I studied voice, but I didn’t pursue singing as a career because I’d have to be on the road all the time.” He is vocal and movement director with Singing Body Clinic in which he works with singers all over the world (virtually) on semantic training. 

Colwell comes from a family of musicians. He started playing instruments when he was young. “My dad’s family were musicians and my mom is a speech pathologist,” he said. It’s not too difficult to see the connection between these two professions. Music is also a language of communication.

Thirty three Houser

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340

Jeni Houser just made her debut at Korean National Opera in South Korea 

Opera News lauds Houser’s performances as “commanding and duplicitous, yet also vulnerable. She has a bright future above the staff.” She recently made debuts with the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera and Dallas Opera as Königin der Nacht in Die Zauberflöte, a role she has also sung to great acclaim with Minnesota Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Central City Opera and Kentucky Opera. In the 2021-22 season, Houser made her role debut as Lucia di Lammermoor in a return to Madison Opera. She also returned to her sought-after interpretation of Königin der Nacht in Die Zauberflöte in her debut with the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and returned to the Metropolitan Opera for the same title. 

Houser is looking forward to performing in Laguna on April 22. “Having the chance to program a recital on the theme ‘Night and Day’ has been a dream for me,” she said. “Along with some favorite arias and art songs, I’ve programmed new-to-me pieces that are delightful to sing. I am particularly excited to collaborate with pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding and bring this program to Laguna, which will certainly provide extra inspiration with its ocean sunsets and pristine connection to nature.”

Thirty three Fielding

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340

Cheryl Lin Fielding frequently performs at Soka

Described as, “warm, grand and rich,” Fielding’s pianism has taken her to some of the finest stages in the world. A sought-after recital partner and vocal coach, Fielding has been honored with the Grace B. Jackson Prize in Excellence by the Tanglewood Music Festival, recognized by the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts and received the distinguished Gwendolyn Koldofsky Award in Keyboard Collaborative Arts. Fielding’s musical training includes three degrees from the Juilliard School in Piano Performance and Collaborative Piano, as well as a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Keyboard Collaborative Arts from the University of Southern California with extended emphasis on vocal performance.

Colwell is passionate about saving opera and particularly thrilled about presenting the music of art song. Contrary to an opera house, this genre is encapsulated in an intimate setting. “Art is so healing, when you experience it, it’s so satisfying,” he said. “It’s a way post-COVID to engage by listening to singers, watching and feeling. It’s a communication beyond language that promotes a sense of empathy. I want to show people what it is, how everything is alive with singing that’s raw and unaffected.” 

Evolution of art song 

Art song became a tradition. As it evolved through each new artist and composer, art song took on a greater multitude of emotions, perspectives and experiences. With just two collaborative, robust instruments, it became a way to mold the vision of one’s country and to share the poetry, language and prosody of one’s culture.

As explained on the 3340 website, “Art song provides us an opportunity to slow down, listen, and reflect. It shows us the beauty of different perspectives, ways of life, and cultures. It creates for us a space to feel connected to ourselves, our communities, and one another. We could all benefit greatly from the potential of song.”

Even though this is the first in the Recital Series, Colwell is already looking toward the future of 3340. “As the organization grows, I have a lot of singers to explore and bring in as staff.” He also has plans to do outreach to schools.

To experience the world of art song and the extraordinary talents of Jeni Houser and Cheryl Lin Fielding, don’t miss this inaugural recital in the Recital Series.

If you would you like to attend A Song Recital, please purchase tickets prior to the performance at www.thirtythreeforty.com/purchase-tickets.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information about 3340, go to www.thirtythreeforty.com.

 

