Council agenda includes noticing protocols, planning session priorities, monarch butterfly pledge and garden

By SARA HALL

City Council has a varied agenda tonight.

During regular business, they will consider updating protocols for noticing future council meetings, review and possibly incorporate the results from their earlier strategic planning session and appoint two councilmembers to review grant applications.

Under extraordinary business at the start of the meeting, council will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a nationwide pledge related to helping monarch butterflies, and establishment of a Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Garden in Bluebird Park.

The last item during regular business will be consideration to implement updated protocols for noticing future City Council meetings.

At the February 15 council meeting, Councilmember George Weiss requested a future agenda discussion about providing additional advance posting of City Council agendas.

“Providing additional advance posting of City Council agendas provides the public greater access to and participation in the city’s business which is also the public’s business,” Weiss wrote in a memo attached to his request.

Irvine has a similar ordinance, Weiss said at the February 15 meeting. Although at the Irvine City Council meeting on March 22, they revised their noticing process, stating that the requirements were unwieldy and sometimes confusing.

Currently, agendas are posted online on the Thursday afternoon the week before the Tuesday council meeting (the Brown Act requires a three-day advance notice before any city council meeting).

For many people, that’s not enough time to read through staff reports, research the issue and organize their comments, particularly on complicated projects with lengthy staff reports, Weiss said.

Weiss asked if staff could get truncated agendas posted 12 days before the meeting. Or whatever was feasible to get it a bit earlier without causing a burden on staff. It would help people plan their participation better, he said.

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said getting the agendas out that early would be impossible with the current staff and resources. Cities that publish agendas early, like Irvine, are much larger and have more staff members.

Most of the staff reports aren’t ready until the Wednesday or Thursday before the meeting, she noted. Each report has to go through several staffers and managers for approval before being posted. She would not want to post a report or publish any staff recommendation without thoroughly vetting the issue first, she added.

A few councilmembers agreed it would be helpful to have the agendas published on Wednesday during weeks that city hall is closed on Friday. This would give the public time to read through and ask questions.

Tentative future agendas are already included in the recap posted on the city’s website two days after every council meeting, Dupuis pointed out. It shows items staff members are planning on bringing forward at meetings throughout the rest of the year, she explained, it’s used as an agenda planning tool.

Mayor Sue Kempf recommended that the tentative agenda be posted in a more prominent location on the city website.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen also suggested adding a few sentences on the tentative agenda describing the issue or project on action items. He advised not to attach draft staff reports, which take time to properly review before staff makes a recommendation, and that could change by the time of the meeting.

City staff is returning with two options for council to consider. Both options include multiple subitems that could be implemented individually or collectively.

The first option, which staff is recommending for approval, includes: Posting the tentative agenda on the city’s website; amending the council 2022 calendar to ensure agenda packets are posted on weeks when city hall is open on Fridays; including a link to the tentative agenda in the community newsletter and implementing more descriptive titles for agenda items.

Option two includes: Including item summaries on the tentative agenda; consolidating and listing hyperlinks to previous meetings pertaining to the item on the tentative agenda and publishing the agenda on Wednesdays when city hall is closed on Fridays.

If council chooses the second option, staff is also recommending hiring a part-time analyst to work with departments to prepare the tentative and regular agendas. This would cost between $25,000 and $38,000 annually.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will discuss options for posting agendas earlier and review planning session priorities at their meeting tonight

During tonight’s meeting, councilmembers will also review the 2022 goal setting and strategic planning session results.

Council will consider directing staff to incorporate priorities identified during the planning session into the Key Projects Matrix, and directing the city manager or her designee to develop funding and implementation of a timeline for the new priorities.

At the March 4 session, city staff presented a list of projects and programs, a summary of the employee task force recommendations, and a five-year financial outlook. Councilmembers also presented their own priorities, which were consolidated and posted on a chart to organize through a dot voting system. The dots were colored (green and yellow) stickers that allowed each councilmember to identify their top priorities and their secondary choices. Depending on how many dots each item received determined how they were ranked.

Staff has already begun positioning for implementing the top five priorities identified with green dots: Develop a Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover for LBFD and continue to enhance fire safety; develop a funding plan for Laguna Canyon Road improvements; increase funding for police to address street crime behavior from unsheltered individuals; consider an alternate site for fire station 4 and develop a climate action plan.

At the council’s mid-year budget update on March 15, they approved setting aside funding for the LBFD and climate action plan items.

There were also 11 items identified at the planning session with yellow dots: Identify and obtain additional grant funding; add enclosed towers for marine safety; implement community development continued improvement; develop the workforce investment initiatives/executive team recommendations; finalize parking/mobility master plan and proceed with implementation; develop senior/affordable housing programs; proceed with mapping water courses in the canyon and town; address loud noise issues; commercial district beautification/maintenance ordinance; evaluate IT infrastructure and cyber security and upgrade police, fire and community serving facilities.

The city manager will work with department heads to identify the required staff resources, establish a project timeline and identify funding mechanisms needed for each item.

Staff will return to council at a future meeting for further consideration.

The first item during regular business tonight will be the appointment of two councilmembers to review next fiscal year’s Community Assistance Grant applications and return with funding recommendations at the June 21 meeting.

The CAG program is available to local nonprofits and/or public organizations that provide special services to Laguna Beach residents. Applications can be submitted on the city’s website through April 27.

It’s funded through lease payments received from the Festival of Arts for city-owned property. Funding for the 2022-23 CAG program totals approximately $245,000.

Each year the council selects two members to review the applications and return with recommendations for funding during the council’s budget adoption meeting, currently scheduled for June 21.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A monarch butterfly in Laguna Beach

Earlier in the meeting, during extraordinary business, council will consider authorizing the mayor to sign the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge and establishment of a Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Garden in Bluebird Park in two locations, which includes planting of native milkweed and educational signage.

According to the staff report, government officials are taking action to save the monarch butterfly, whose population has dramatically decreased in recent years. The pledge provides options that the mayor can commit to and report on at the end of the year, including at least one action from a section dedicated to program and demonstration gardens.

Other possible actions include issuing a proclamation to raise awareness, engaging with community garden groups and/or gardening leaders, changing weeding or mowing ordinances to allow for native prairie and plant habitats, and/or planting or maintaining a monarch and pollinator-friendly demonstration garden at a prominent community location.

Recreation Committee members voted 5-0 on February 7 in favor of the special habitat approximately 500 square feet (in two sections) at Bluebird Park to support North America’s arguably most beloved butterfly.

A local nonprofit, Pollinator Protection Fund, was recently awarded a grant of approximately $5,200 by the Monarch Joint Venture (an organization that operates primarily on funds from the U.S. Forest Service) to create the garden in Bluebird Park.

At the committee’s March 7 meeting, city staff identified another area for different “section B” of the garden after committee members raised concerns at the February meeting that the previously suggested location would be trampled by kids playing in the area and during events in the park.

There were kids playing in that exact area when the Recreation staff visited the site, said Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun.

The previously suggested location for section B was an area located near the “back corner” of the eastern part of Bluebird Park.

The new site B is located on a slope near the entrance by Cress Street.

The foundation has agreed to the new site, along with section A by the stairs, so the project will move forward into the next step, Braun explained.

Staff is also working on identifying possible locations in the canyon for additional gardens, if funding becomes available.

PPF, based in Laguna Beach, brought the idea for a similar habitat at Heisler Park to the committee last summer. It was approved by the committee and City Council, and work on the project recently completed.

PPF is now proposing planting native California milkweed in two sections of Bluebird Park to support the popular pollinators that migrate through the region.

Section A is proposed to be located in the southwest area of Bluebird Park on the slope to the north of the picnic tables and to the east of the stairway that goes up to Calliope Street. PPF proposes to add a significant number of plants in this area with minimal interference to the existing plants. An educational sign would be installed at the foot of the slope.

The garden will take about four months to plant and develop, while working with city staff. The Pollinator Protection Fund will be carrying out the majority of the planting and will work with city staff on obtaining and installing the signage. The design for the sign already exists (in Heisler Park). PPF anticipates completing the project by August.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (March 29) using this interactive form. While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.