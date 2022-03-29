NewLeftHeader

clear sky

50.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

LCAD presents Student Art Market FP 032922

LCAD presents Student Art Market this weekend

It’s back and in-person! The longtime-favorite annual Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) Student Art Market provides an opportunity to discover artwork from current students from across all majors.

LCAD students

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

Checking out the artwork at LCAD’s Student Art Market

Come out and support more than 30 of LCAD’s talented artists who will be showcasing original artwork for sale: paintings, sculpture, graphic designs, prints, illustrations, pins, jewelry, stickers and more. Come meet the artists and buy directly. There is something for everybody.

This annual weekend event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 345 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, just two blocks north of the Laguna Art Museum. Parking is available.

Check out the virtual market space at https://artmarket.lcad.edu.

The venue is generously provided by Laguna Beach Company.

For more information on the LCAD, visit https://www.lcad.edu.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.