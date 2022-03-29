NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Our people know their library garden! Many people responded to Maggi’s “Where?” with the correct answer – it’s in the fairy garden at the library.

Who knew? Mark Porterfield did, and so did Regina Hartley, Gary Sanserino, Nancy Wade, Judy Barry, Rosalind Russell, Linda Barker, Kathryn Delp Dew, Arlene Bernholtz and Deborah Laughton (who added, “I’ve been taking photos of the kids and visiting couples – who find the fairy garden romantic – because their joy is so delightful to see. We are fortunate to have such a special place in Laguna run all by volunteers. Laguna’s community rocks!”) 

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.    

“St. Fairies by the Sea” can be found in the Laguna Beach Public Library garden

 

