 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Police Files 032922

Police Files

Boat deemed “panga type” washes ashore at Brooks Street Beach Saturday night

Police Files Boat on Beach SNL 3.29

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Louis Weil

A private boat washed ashore Saturday evening (March 26) at Brooks Street Beach according to onlookers. Just after 8:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Police officers were called and dispatched regarding a 27-foot pleasure craft that had apparently washed aground in the vicinity.

Also responding to the call were the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with Laguna Beach Fire and Marine Safety. The abandoned vessel was suspected to be a “panga type” of incident after agents investigated and found no one onboard or in the nearby area. LBFD’s response was related to a potential search and rescue issue if those services were needed. An ongoing investigation continues.

 

