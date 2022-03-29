NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Thurston Middle School holds first spring session of Laguna Beach NJB club basketball

On Thursday, March 28, Thurston Middle School (TMS) held the first spring session of Laguna Beach NJB club basketball for eighth graders who are looking for a bridge to high school tryouts.

Thurston Middle School players

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of James Azadian

The TMS eighth graders and Varsity Team players are all smiles in the gym 

These eighth graders will be trying out this June to join the Boys Basketball Team at LBHS. Three of the Varsity Team players from the high school (Ashton Azadian, Jack Halverson and Mason Tate (pictured in the middle) are teaching drills, skills and high school plays to the incoming freshmen.

This is the first time in Laguna Beach history where they are offering club ball bridging eighth graders to high school basketball.

Thank you to the kindness and generosity of the Varsity players to be lending their time to invest in the next wave of Breakers. The 8th graders and Varsity Team players were all smiles.

The Varsity Team players all graduated from Thurston, so it was really special for them to return to TMS to work with these young ballerz!

 

