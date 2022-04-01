NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

LCAD's Student Art Market is back and expected FP 040122

LCAD’s Student Art Market is back and expected to be better than ever

By THERESA KEEGAN

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This weekend the ultimate unique pop-up shop will be opening its doors to the community. Students from the Laguna College of Art + Design will be displaying, and offering for sale, their prime pieces of art. For many students this will be their first time participating in a public exhibition. 

“First impressions are important,” said Robin Fuld, director of the school’s career services and an organizer of the Student Art Market. “We urge them to edit their work, use best practices and make sure they are being professional when merchandising their product.” 

The market on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday April 3, will include a variety of media – including notecards, jewelry, hand-printed tote bags, art stickers, original sketches, sculptures, paintings and more.

LCADs student market shop

Click on photo for a larger image

The annual Student Art Market will continue to feature a variety of student-curated items that appeal to all ages and price points 

Each day will feature the work of about 30 students, with some students showing both days. All majors and grade levels have an opportunity to participate in the market. 

“It’s all fresh,” said Fuld. “They’re showing original art, have fresh ideas and there’s a vibrancy about having all the students together.” And the market inventory is not limited to just work created while attending LCAD classes. 

“We never know what somebody’s artistic expression is outside their major,” explained Fuld. “A couple of students make jewelry and there may be sculptures at this venue that are not necessarily going to be bronze.” 

LCADs student items

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s expected that, similar to past years, students at the market will offer a variety of the items they’ve created independently, including stickers, buttons and jewelry 

Teaching the students how to participate in this open market, and other marketing pursuits, is part of LCAD’s mission. 

“Part of career service is helping to educate them (students) on best practices for business. For this event we have a workshop on marketing and merchandising and selling your art,” Fuld said. Participants are coached on how to research fair market value for their art and many contact more experienced peers for input in pricing and display. 

Some students already are active in sales by presenting their work at Comic-Con and other niche venues. Others have on-line stores through platforms such as Etsy. However, gathering with peers in a Laguna Beach storefront, provided by the Laguna Beach Company, offers unique opportunities for networking, peer interaction and public review of their work.

LCADs student artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Traditional drawings and paintings are also available for purchase during the Student Art Market 

 “This helps them develop expertise in how they price their artwork,” said Nicole Drost, student life coordinator and residence life manager. “They need to know don’t undervalue your work, but be mindful that you’re selling your artwork.” 

Appealing to a cross-section of the population is also a new experience for many of the students. (Because of COVID this will be the first opportunity for upper-level students to participate in this market which is, traditionally, an annual event since 2013.) Unlike a curated gallery show with a theme, this is an opportunity to show a broad array of work. 

 “All students from a variety of majors and different years are participating,” said Fuld. “The personal and social reflection that goes into them choosing what to present makes this different. It’s a more informal, fun setting than an established gallery showing.” 

The students gain from this experience, but it is also a wonderful opportunity for the public, as they’ll be able to interact directly with the artists. 

“It’s a great exercise in networking and confidence building for the students,” said Fuld. “And for attendees it’s an opportunity to acquire works.” Fuld is also excited to be back at the market, because past events were always positive experiences. 

LCADs student dino zone

Click on photo for a larger image

A highlight of the weekend event is that the public has an opportunity to directly meet with the artists and discuss their work 

“The students get inspired and I think when people come to the art market, they’re inspired too,” Fuld said. “Either they want to get a gift for someone or they think about making art themselves.” 

The range of items for sale will appeal to a broad spectrum of people, including families, as younger attendees are often enamored with the many stickers and buttons that are available. This year an illustrator of a children’s book will be signing copies that can be purchased during the market. 

“What artists choose to sell depends on their target audience,” said Drost. “We want them to be mindful of what they’ve created and what they’re selling to the general public.” 

Both Drost and Fuld will be there to assist before the show opens, but during the weekend, they will be there as consumers. 

“I’m going to bring my wallet and see if there’s a piece that speaks out to me,” said Drost. “It’s a great way to support our students, and I just might gravitate toward something I’d like to purchase.” 

“I’ll be there shopping,” said Fuld. “I look forward to seeing a whole lot of new artists. It’s been three years since the last Student Art Market. I’m ready.” 

The LCAD Student Art Market will be held at 345 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Hours are Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. 

For more information about LCAD, go to www.lcad.edu.

 

