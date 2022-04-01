NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Noticing protocols updated to include more accessible tentative agenda, descriptive titles

By SARA HALL

City Council unanimously agreed this week to some updated agenda noticing protocols aimed at improving accessibility and clarity.

Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday (March 29) to prominently post the tentative agenda on the council webpage (which has already been implemented), include a link to the tentative agenda in the community newsletter and implement more descriptive titles for items on the tentative agenda. 

Following up on a resident suggestion, council also approved adding a list of the next council meeting’s tentative items in the community newsletter. Councilmember George Weiss suggested listing just the regular business items, but not consent items to avoid too lengthy of a newsletter.

Tuesday’s item came after Weiss requested a discussion about advance posting of council agendas during the February 15 meeting. It will provide greater access and participation for the public, he noted at the time. He suggested posting truncated agendas 12 days before meetings.

This week, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis noted that staff already posts appeals two weeks before because they are voluminous packets. She can work with staff to post other big projects a little sooner as well, she added. But posting the entire agenda that early would be impossible with the current staff and resources.

Without defining what “big” projects actually means, it’s a good idea to get the weightier items out early, agreed Mayor Sue Kempf.

“I see no problem with the way we do things today, just the day-to-day, one council meeting to the next,” she said, “it’s just the larger projects…where people can do another level of scrutiny.”

Answering a question from Kempf, Dupuis confirmed that council will still be able to continue or push back certain items if they know it will be a particularly long meeting.

He’s not interested in posting 12 days in advance, but the options that have been implemented are helpful, said Councilmember Peter Blake. 

“The process has actually made us better,” he said. “All the changes that you’ve already made, to me, are impactful and I think they’re going to be great.”

He hasn’t heard from any residents with concerns about not having enough time to read the agenda, Blake noted. Posting 12 days in advance will result in reports being “half-baked,” he said. 

Noticing protocols city hall

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council approved some updated agenda noticing protocols this week

An option that was considered, but not approved, was to include summaries for items on tentative agenda.

There are two key concerns with this idea, noted Senior Management Analyst Jeremy Frimond: An advanced initial summary may not accurately reflect the substance of the final report; and additional staff resources would be required. 

“As these items move through analysis, they twist and they turn,” Frimond said, “and it may lead to confusion if we’re providing summaries prior to analysis.”

This is outside the current process, so additional staff time would likely be needed. It would take an estimated six to eight hours, Frimond noted. 

Publishing the council agenda on Wednesdays could also be difficult, considering the time it takes to review items, write up reports, process for corrections and other staff preparation. This is on top of maintaining regular city operations and following-up on previous city council action items, Frimond noted. 

It’s almost impossible, Dupuis said. To accomplish this, staff would have one less day between meetings to do all the preparation work required for each item and there would likely be overlap.

Council ultimately opted to keep the 2022 calendar for meetings as is, but directed staff to ensure agenda packets are posted on weeks when city hall is open on Fridays next year.



 

A few councilmembers noted that they couldn’t change certain dates as an alternate meeting calendar proposed. 

Next year, they can ensure that all council meetings are held during the same week when city hall is closed on the Friday, Dupuis said. By doing that, agendas will be posted during weeks when city hall will be open all five days.

Currently, agendas are posted online on the Thursday afternoon the week before the Tuesday council meeting (the Brown Act requires a three-day advance notice before any city council meeting).

For many people, that’s not enough time to read through staff reports, research the issue, and organize their comments, particularly on complicated projects with lengthy staff reports, Weiss said in February.

Most of the staff reports aren’t ready until the Wednesday or Thursday before the meeting, Dupuis previously noted. Each report has to go through several staffers and managers for approval before being posted. She would not want to post a report or publish any staff recommendation without thoroughly vetting the issue first. 

Tentative future agendas are already included in the recap posted on the city’s website two days after every council meeting. It shows items staff members are planning on bringing forward at meetings throughout the rest of the year. 

Staff already posts the tentative agenda on the council page of the city website, Frimond said. It was previously on the website, but hard to find, Frimond said. Now it’s a large, visible button, which will increase visibility and access, he said. 

This is in addition to the current practice of including the tentative agenda with a meeting recap, he added. 

Another suggested option that council approved is to include a link to the tentative agenda in the community newsletter.

Council also approved including more descriptive item titles on the tentative agenda. 

“I think that there’s a lot of potential in improving, certainly clarification for the public, with agenda items,” Frimond said.

An option that council rejected, and would have taken additional staff time and resources to implement, was to consolidate and list hyperlinks to previous meetings pertaining to the items on the tentative agenda. 

The main concern with this option is that manually including the hyperlinks would be a duplicative effort since there’s already an easy way to search archived meetings online. It could be cumbersome in some cases, Frimond said. This would also take about six to eight hours, he added.

Any interested member of the public can search by keyword(s) to find staff reports, minutes, and videos (if recorded). Frimond showed the process using the examples “bluebird speed” and “historic preservation,” both which resulted in multiple council and committee agendas, reports, minutes and video.

“(It’s) a very robust system,” Frimond said. 

Only a few people spoke during public comment, all in support of at least some of the changes. 

The more information you can put out ahead of time, even just short briefs, the better, said resident and Design Review Board Chair Louis Weil. Anything that can help the community know what to expect, he added. 

“I think this is great that the city is looking into getting more of a consistency pattern to increase the information to the public,” he said. 

The DRB posts plans one to two weeks ahead of time so people can review them, he said. It would beneficial for the public to have more information and more consistency, Weil said. 

“It’s small steps that make the difference to the community,” he said. 

All the accessibility improvements implemented online should be applauded, he added. The resources have drastically improved and the process is very efficient, Weil said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

