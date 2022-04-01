NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

In the spirit of summer FP 040122

In the spirit of summer, Sawdust Spring Fling pop-up continues this weekend April 2-3

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Summer is just around the corner, and this past weekend, the 60 artists who gathered at the Sawdust Festival grounds set the mood for June 24, when the Sawdust Festival’s two-month summer run kicks off. Fortunately for visitors, the Spring Fling will continue through this weekend.

in the pop up

Click on photo for a larger image

Spring Fling features 60 artists

The Spring Fling definitely has a different vibe than the summer and winter festivals – this one harkens back to days gone by. Even though there are no booths, amazing works of art are still featured, along with exquisite jewelry, clothing and pottery. There are also complimentary festival classes, art demonstrations and more. Food and beverage options are available onsite by Evan’s Gourmet and the Sawdust Saloon and live music can be enjoyed all day.

Veteran Sawdust exhibitors appear to love the feel of the Spring Fling. 

MerriJane Morrison of MerriJane Jewelry, which features collections of handcrafted sterling and 18K gold, has been exhibiting at both the summer and winter festivals for more than 15 years. 

“For me the Sawdust Spring Fling brings a sense of joy while walking through the open grounds, listening to the music and feeling the creativity and love that live there,” Morrison said. She is looking forward to this weekend and the visitors it will bring.

in the Tim Hahne

Click on photo for a larger image

Visitors admiring Tim Hahne’s ceramics 

Experienced exhibitor Tim Hahne was part of the Sawdust Festival from 1979 through 1996, featuring his ceramics. He has also exhibited at the Festival of Arts. However, soon after, he sold his studio and went to Romania with his wife, where they spent 24 years working as missionaries. 

“There were no ceramic studios in Romania,” Hahne said. “Then when we returned to the area a year and a half ago, I had no idea what to do.” 

Even though Laguna Woods has a ceramic studio, during lockdown Hahne started painting and now produces beautiful watercolor paintings. He’s now applying as a guest artist at the Sawdust where he also teaches watercolor classes. 

in the Alex Evans

Click on photo for a larger image

Alex Evans and his metalwork 

There is live entertainment on three stages, all day long: 

Saturday, April 2, Tavern, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Jason Feddy 

Main Deck, 12-4:30 p.m. TBA 

Sunday, April 3, Tavern, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Kalama Brothers 

Main Deck, 12-4:30 p.m., David Rosales Band

The Sawdust Festival has come a long way since its inception in the 1960s. 

In 1965, the first show was held on the Peacock lot near Coast Highway. In 1968, the Funk family leased a three-acre eucalyptus grove in the Canyon where they formed an annually recurring small town/gypsy camp of artists living in Laguna Beach. The Sawdust Culture was about creating an environment for the public to view; within a concentrated time and space, a dazzling variety of artistic forms and expressions in an emotional environment where the art is actually produced.

in the Julie Setterholm

Click on photo for a larger image

Julie Setterholm’s enamelwork 

The Sawdust Festival has seen several decades of development: In the 1970s, it established an infrastructure with the construction of restrooms and other buildings. During the 1980s, the artists built permanent structures and established rules governing themselves. Later the festival endured the fires of the 1990s and initiated the Winter Festival. During the 2000s, the festival survived the economic challenges, the pandemic, and then last year, in the spirit of renewal, started the Spring Fling. 

Attendees will agree that there’s no such thing as too much Sawdust! Each seasonal festival has its own flavor and cause for celebration and the Spring Fling is a taste of the Sawdust in anticipation of the popular summer event.

in the Jamie Bichler

Click on photo for a larger image

Jewelry designer Jamie Bichler

So don’t miss this Spring Fling pop-up and the chance to see the work of some of your favorite artists.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under.

Sawdust Festival is located at: 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For tickets, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/shop/spring-fling-2022-tickets/.

 

