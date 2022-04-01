NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

LBCAC presents Mikey Pauker in Concert FP 040122

LBCAC presents Mikey Pauker in Concert on April 14

On Thursday, April 14 from 8-10 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.), the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents Mikey Pauker in Concert. Pauker is returning to Laguna Beach for one night only during his spring tour at LBCAC and will be joined by his band for an evening of uplifting and devotional music.

LBCAC presents Pauker

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Mikey Pauker

Proof of vaccination, or a recent negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of the performance is required, or you must wear a mask while in their facility.

To purchase tickets, which are $30 and $50 for VIP, click here

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

