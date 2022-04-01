NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Laguna Canyon Foundation dedicates 040122

Laguna Canyon Foundation dedicates the Michael and Tricia Berns Canyon Preserve

On Tuesday, March 22, Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF) hosted a groundbreaking of the Michael and Tricia Berns Canyon Preserve.

Nestled between Aliso & Wood Canyons and Laguna Coast Wilderness Parks and along Laguna Canyon Road, the Berns Canyon Preserve is on three acres of coastal sage habitat surrounding Laguna Canyon Foundation headquarters at the Massen Greene House. 

The light-on-the-land renovation designed by Terremoto Landscape will feature a utility terrace for Laguna Canyon Foundation’s conservation work and a gathering terrace for volunteer events and community chats. Priscilla’s Garden will allow visitors to stroll through native roses and unique native habitats. The site also features a circular deck for exploration and experiential learning and trail spurs with beautiful views. 

laguna canyon berns

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Erika Herrera, LCF

Michael and Tricia Berns

“It’s been such an honor to work with Michael and Tricia to help our shared vision come to life in the Berns Canyon Preserve. Their dedication to our environment, our open space and to our community is evidenced in this amazing space. We couldn’t ask for a better team, from our donors, to our architects to our contractors, in creating this doorway into our wilderness,” said Executive Director Hallie Jones.

Using as many natural and recycled materials as possible, Terremoto’s approach is to let the land speak. Stumps of reclaimed wood serve as gathering areas, paths are lined with natural rock, and boulders serve as seating areas and places to climb. 

laguna canyon Halle

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Erika Herrera, LCF

Executive Director Halle Jones at site of circular deck by LCF 

More invasive plants will be removed, allowing the native elderberries and toyons their place in the sun while they explore potential features like a cedar gathering deck, a mandala-like labyrinth, or a rock-lined arroyo.

Honoring the history of this land, and the people who have inhabited it for hundreds of years will allow LCF to restore the wilderness and inspire the community to protect the land we all love so much.

The groundbreaking was attended by Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf, supporters of Laguna Canyon Foundation including the Draper family (funders of Priscilla’s Garden), Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Joe Hanauer, Teddie Ray, Terremoto Landscape, Beneville Construction, Barranca Landscape and the LCF’s executive committee and staff.

laguna canyon staff and guests

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Erika Herrera, LCF

LCF staff and guests at the Berns dedication

As the Berns addressed the crowd, Michael quoted William Butler Yeats, “T’

“‘Think where man’s glory most begins and ends and say my glory was I had such friends.’”

It is the love and friendship of all involved that will continue the work of preserving and protecting this precious open space.

The Michael and Tricia Bern Canyon Preserve at Laguna Canyon Foundation’s headquarters is slated to be completed in Summer 2022.

To learn more about Laguna Canyon Foundation and Berns Canyon Preserve (and to watch the progress), visit https://lagunacanyon.org/about/berns-canyon-preserve/.

 

 

