NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival 040122

Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival held at LBHS promoted cultural diversity

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival took place on Saturday, March 26 at the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) quad, with 20 countries being represented and 40 plus volunteers. 

The festival was entirely student-driven and affiliated with the LBHS Invitation Model United Nations (LBIMUN) class, which held its annual conference in conjunction with the event.

Laguna Beach Multicultural China

Click on photo for a larger image

This student is sharing her Chinese dragon marionette

Visitors from Southern California enjoyed the presentations, games and food each booth had to offer. Booth representatives passed out their favorite cultural dishes – everything from empanadas and falafel to xoi dau xanh [Vietnamese mung bean rice dessert] and more. Families and friends came together to share their cultures with the community.

Laguna Beach Multicultural Israel

Click on photo for a larger image

Among the presentations at the Israel table is the oud, a stringed musical instrument, similar to a guitar

The most eventful part of the festival was, by far, the performance from the Laguna Beach High School K-pop club. Community members and students from the LBIMUN conference gathered to watch the group perform on the school’s stage. 

As the delegates from the LBIMUN conference visited the booths, they had a passport that they got stamped at each location. The delegates who received a stamp from all booths could enter a raffle. The prizes included $50 gift cards and an international snack basket valued at more than $75.

Laguna Beach Multicultural Indonesia

Click on photo for a larger image

This student is representing Indonesia

“We were so happy to bring our community together in celebration of culture,” said Chloe Chang, a student in the LBIMUN class. “Our conference staff received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the festival. Many delegates felt it set our conference apart, and they said they were looking forward to next year’s.”

Laguna Beach Multicultural Middle East

Click on photo for a larger image

This student is sharing a book on Middle Eastern architecture

The festival started in 2018 to promote cultural diversity in Orange County. Through entertainment, games, cuisine and more, it strives to unite people in celebration of their differences. 

Laguna Beach Multicultural Vietnam

Click on photo for a larger image

A colorful Vietnamese display

Laguna Beach Multicultural Belgium

Click on photo for a larger image

Who doesn’t love Belgian waffles topped with bananas, strawberries and whipped cream or honey?

The LBIMUN program consists of students from all grade levels interested in international relations. They meet outside of the normal school hours, every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Although LBIMUN does not occur during the school day, it is still listed as a class and the students receive a letter grade. Also, their class works with the Maasai village in Kenya whereby they raise funds through events such as their annual conference to help support the Maasai people. In addition, they raise money to pay for the tuition of two students in Kenya. 

The Maasai Foundation was established by LBIMUN program more than 10 years ago and was created as an initiative for global and local social change. It is centered on the Maasai tribe in Kenya, which currently struggles with COVID-19, unemployment (especially among women) and lack of access to education/educational tools and supplies.

To find out more about the Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival, visit www.lbmulticulturalfest.org/about.html.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.