Council adopts priorities identified at planning session
By SARA HALL
City Council this week formally adopted the priorities identified at their earlier goal setting and strategic planning session.
During the meeting on Tuesday (March 29), councilmembers reviewed results from the 2022 goal setting and strategic planning session held on March 4.
They unanimously agreed to direct staff to incorporate the priorities into the Key Projects Matrix, and directed City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to work with the department heads to identify staff resources, determine which department would lead each item, estimate project timelines and study funding mechanisms.
Staff will pursue each of the priorities adopted on Tuesday over the next one to five years, Dupuis explained. Once she adds in the priorities and meets with department heads, Dupuis said she will provide council with a quarterly update on the matrix.
Most of the discussion revolved around the priorities regarding public safety projects and investments, Laguna Canyon Road improvements, and climate and environment-related items. There were also a few comments about finding an alternate site for fire station #4 in South Laguna.
Dupuis shared an overview of the March 4 session.
At the special meeting, city staff presented a list of projects and programs, a summary of the employee task force recommendations, and a five-year financial outlook, she explained.
“Each department head shared with the city council their department strengths, opportunities, aspirations and results,” Dupuis said.
During the second half of the session, council participated in a prioritization exercise.
Councilmembers’ priorities were consolidated and posted on a chart to organize through a dot voting system. The dots were colored (green and yellow) stickers that allowed each councilmember to identify their top priorities and their secondary choices. Depending on how many dots each item received determined how they were ranked.
Each councilmember was given a green dot to identify a project or issue they wanted staff to move forward with as soon as possible, Dupuis explained.
Staff has already begun positioning for implementing the top five priorities identified with green dots:
–Develop a Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover for LB Fire Department, and continue to enhance fire safety.
–Develop a funding plan for Laguna Canyon Road improvements.
–Increase funding for police to address street crime behavior from unsheltered individuals.
–Consider an alternate site for fire station 4.
–Develop a climate action plan.
At the council’s mid-year budget update on March 15, they approved setting aside funding for the LBFD report and climate action plan items.
Staff is already moving forward with a request for proposals for the LBFD report, Dupuis noted. They are currently developing an RFP for the climate action plan item, she added.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The current fire station #4 in South Laguna
Regarding studying possible alternate sites for the South Laguna fire station, Dupuis said that work is already underway.
“Staff is continuing to look at different properties in South Laguna,” she said. “And we’ve been discussing possible other acquisitions with the city council in closed session.”
The city recently acquired 31727 and 31735 Coast Highway, most recently occupied by Italian restaurant Ti Amo by il Barone, for future civic uses – including as a possible replacement for the neighborhood’s local fire station.
Staff is currently reviewing funding for the other two items on the priority list, Dupuis noted.
There were also 11 items identified at the planning session with yellow dots: Identify and obtain additional grant funding; add enclosed towers for marine safety; implement community development and continued improvement; develop the workforce investment initiatives/executive team recommendations; finalize parking/mobility master plan and proceed with implementation; develop senior/affordable housing programs; proceed with mapping water courses in the canyon and town; address loud noise issues; commercial district beautification/maintenance ordinance; evaluate IT infrastructure and cyber security; and upgrade police, fire and community serving facilities.
These were also listed in order of how many dots each item received, Dupuis noted.
Staff is recommending an RFP to hire a specialist to work on the number one yellow-ranked item: Identifying and obtaining additional grants for city projects and programs. They are hoping to release that RFP in the next couple of weeks, Dupuis said.
They are also working with the city’s current contractor, Townsend Public Affairs, a lobbying firm that provides state and federal legislative advocacy and grant writing services. Dupuis recently met with Townsend to look at what federal funding opportunities exist, she added.
There were also 16 other initiatives, projects and programs that didn’t receive any dots but councilmembers expressed an interest in moving forward with them, Dupuis said.
Staff is already working on eight of the 16, including adding speakers to the Bluebird Canyon area, additional recreational programs/skate park for kids, and undergrounding Coast Highway. Projects currently under evaluation are in the purple category, Dupuis explained.
“All of those are in progress,” she said.
The other eight that didn’t receive any priority ranking are on hold in the red category, she added.
Mayor Sue Kempf asked about implementing LEAN Six Sigma, which combines tools, methods and principles into a process improvement methodology designed to reduce inefficiencies and optimize business practices.
She specifically asked about a purple-ranked item, automation of city systems. Some of that work has come out of the previous Six Sigma work, she noted.
“At some point I want to target a few areas that we can lean out because it’s a good process,” Kempf said. “It just needs to be part of our process as we look at some of these initiatives.”
Councilmember George Weiss noted that a purple-ranked item about community mental health ties in together with one of the top priorities about increasing police funding to address street crime and unsheltered individuals.
They do go together, Dupuis agreed.
“It came through your planning (session) as a separate item, but they’re really part of the same thing,” she said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Traffic and utility poles line along Laguna Canyon Road
On another top priority, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen suggested adjusting the wording for the Laguna Canyon Road item. It needs to include developing a plan of improvements as well as a funding plan, he said.
That specific wording wasn’t included because “LCR potential improvements” is already listed under the city’s current project matrix, Dupuis explained. That’s already in progress, she noted.
Whalen also asked about the status of the library acquisition, a priority listed in the current project matrix. Dupuis explained that the city just recently received the agreement back from county. The item should be on the April 12 council agenda.
Weiss also inquired about a current project matrix item, converting the street lights to LED.
Public Works Director Mark McAvoy noted that project is funded in the current Capital Improvement Program. Staff just completed bidding for that project, which came back within the budgeted amount. A contract should be before the council for consideration within the next few meetings, possibly the second meeting in April, McAvoy said.
The only public speaker was Hoiyin Ip, who said it’s an impressive list of work.
Ip, a member of the local chapter of the Sierra Club, thanked council and staff for looking into the purple-ranked item related to other environmental programs, including the potential for an electric vehicle fleet. It’s currently being evaluated by city staff.
She noted that the state is working on making their entire vehicle fleet to be zero emissions. She noted Senate Bill 1010, which would require (beginning Dec. 31, 2035) that 100% of newly purchased vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 19,000 pounds or more for the state vehicle fleet to be zero-emission vehicles.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.