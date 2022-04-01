NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Drumming for Taylor 040122

Drumming for Taylor

Drumming for Taylor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Caroline Rustigian

A Drum Circle converged on Thursday evening (March 31) at Aliso Creek State Beach to honor Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who passed away suddenly in Bogota, Colombia on Friday, March 25. The event was planned by Ed Steinfeld and KX FM Radio.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.