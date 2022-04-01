NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Mayor calls on Laguna residents to secure 040122

Mayor calls on Laguna residents to secure “Most Waterwise City” title for a seventh time

Mayor Sue Kempf and the Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) are challenging residents to defend Laguna Beach’s title of “Most Waterwise City.” Kempf is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to take part in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation during the month of April. Laguna has won the title six times since first participating in the annual competition 11 years ago.

The challenge, taking place April 1-30, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at www.mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy. In return, residents can win $3,000 toward their home utility payments, water saving fixtures and hundreds of other prizes. Plus, one lucky charity will receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to serve the community. Participants taking the pledge simply need to nominate their favorite charity when entering the prize drawing and the charity could win the Hybrid. All charities are eligible, PTAs, churches, health and human services, arts groups and more.

Mayor calls waterwise banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach County Water District

Take the Water Pledge banner is being displayed at City Council Chambers

“Since its inception, our residents have fully supported the mission of the Mayor’s Challenge and we look forward to defending our title of the Nation’s Most Waterwise City,” said Mayor Kempf. “Living in California, where drought is inevitable, our residents understand the importance of conserving water and living sustainably every day and have proven they are ready and willing to use water efficiently to ensure that there is enough for future generations.”

To participate in the challenge, residents go to www.mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Laguna Beach. Cities compete in the following population categories: (5,000-29,999 residents, 30,000-99,999 residents, 100,000-299,999 residents, 300,000-599,999 residents and 600,000+ residents). Winning cities are announced in May. 

“Water conservation is critical in California and the district fully supports education and awareness initiatives such as the Mayor’s Challenge,” said Keith Van Der Maaten, LBCWD general manager. “The challenge encourages residents to think about their consumption practices and challenges them to find new ways to eliminate water waste. It also reignites the conversation on the importance of conservation in our drought-prone state.” 

In addition to reducing overall water waste, last year Laguna Beach residents pledged to reduce their use of single-use plastic water bottles by 54,495 and eliminate 1,544 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds. By altering daily lifestyle choices, residents also pledged to put 658,818 fewer pounds of waste in landfills.

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, EcoSystems Inc. and Earth Friendly Products (makers of ECOS).

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.