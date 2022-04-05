NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 040522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Spring brings gloom

Dennis 5Now it’s April, and this month is the last chance to receive any kind of significant storm activity. The monthly average for April is around 1.2 inches. After that, things pretty much shut down until November when rain begins to ramp up for Laguna’s normal rainfall. 

November rain is around 1.2 inches, signifying the start of our rainy season. Until then it’s dry time, as May averages only about a quarter inch and June only averages about a tenth. July only gets a trace, August gets about a tenth, September receives around a quarter inch, followed by October with a little less than a half inch. From May through October, a very dry time, a paltry 1.15 inches falls. 

However, there have been a few exceptions to the rule. The wettest May on record was in 1977 when a surprise late season soaker plowed through here with a lofty total of 3.03 inches. In May 1990, a late in the season Pacific storm dropped nearly an inch and a half on us. There was one wet June and that occurred in 1993 when an out of season North Pacific low made it all the way down here with nearly an inch of precipitation. 

There was one wet July and that was in 2015 when nearly an inch fell thanks to the outer bands of hurricane Dolores which made it all the way to the middle of the Baja Peninsula. In August 1977, a robust 2.26 inches soaked Laguna as a tropical depression made landfall just south of San Diego. In August 1983, a generous 1.5 inches fell from active summer monsoonal activity which occurred thanks to arguably the strongest El Niño event of the 20th century (in full swing at the time). 

The famous high end tropical storm of late September of 1939 moved slowly through the Catalina Channel with a whopping 7.74 inches of rain accompanied by winds up to 65 mph. September 1976 produced 2.25 inches thanks to the remnants of tropical storm Lorena which made landfall just south of Ensenada, Baja. September 1983 brought a healthy two inches thanks to tropical depression Olivia which made it as far north as the northern Baja Peninsula. Finally, October 2004 was drenched with more than six inches of the wet stuff, thanks to a rare atmospheric river on steroids so there are a few exceptions to the rule.

Well, the springtime gloom season has already made an appearance as the past few days have endured that stubborn thick marine layer that has been very slow to burn off. Usually the gloomiest time of year around here is about mid-May until late June, not late March or early April. The strong La Niña has played a large part in all of this premature gray. We are so due for a healthy El Niño (our friend) but this latest La Niña event, (the enemy) has really worn out its welcome, as it’s been around for more than three years running. 

The amount of gloom around here varies from year to year, but the normal number of gloomy days in April is around five days. May usually sees around 10 or so gloomy days and June is at its peak, (hence the moniker “June Gloom”). 

June endures at least 12-15 days when the sun never makes an appearance. June 1996 was our best June with only one gloomy day the whole month, while June 1982 saw 27 out of 30 gloomy days. There have been a couple of entire summers with gloom (in 1973 and 1991). I might add that even though it gets gloomy for around six weeks or so on the average around here, it’s a walk in the park compared to the Pacific Northwest with nine months of gray, gloomy, wet conditions with average temps about 20-25 degrees colder than here. You couldn’t pay me enough to live in that hellhole! 

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

