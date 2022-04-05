NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 040522

“Art in Public Places” – Canyon Chess and Checkers by Marlo Bartels

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in benches and lifeguard stand

Click on photo for a larger image

This artwork at Main Beach was created in 1981

Canyon Chess and Checkers was created by local artist Marlo Bartels in 1981. It was funded by the City of Laguna Beach and the National Endowment for the Arts Public Art. Located at Main Beach, over the years, it’s become a city landmark.

Known for his ceramic pieces, Bartels has many public works of art around town, the most recent are the benches in front of Las Brisas on the path to Heisler Park. His other pieces include: Third Reef 2009, Al’s Bench 2021, Bollards at Forest and PCH 2021.

art in chair closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

The clay elements are shaped, formed and glazed by hand 

Bartels has been producing and installing permanent ceramic and stone sculpture, mosaics, pictorial murals and functional art for cities, institutions and personal clients since 1977. He works with ceramic tile, terrazzo & stone; shaping, forming and glazing the clay elements by hand. 

With the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C., he has developed new techniques for fabricating furniture and sculptures, using tile facings on ferro-cement with polystyrene substrates. His work includes sculpture, indoor and outdoor walls, fountains, floors and functional art and features durability and low maintenance. His colors are myriad, non-fading and resistant to graffiti.

art in chairs mid range

Click on photo for a larger image

“Canyon Chess and Checkers” is a city landmark

Bartels shapes forms and glazes each element by hand before he assembles them. The ceramic objects and furniture made by Bartels exude the handmade warmth of an old village where every irregular rock has been placed in perfect unison to create floors and walls smoothed by centuries of human touch. While most contemporary art almost by definition is issueoriented, Bartels’ work talks about a contentedness or rightness in terms of its place in the world. His art playfully seduces you into literally relaxing in it and with it.

This installation certainly invites a passerby to sit down, relax and enjoy the view.

This is the 54th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

