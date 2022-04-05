NewLeftHeader

mist

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 040522

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This charming little fella is part of the new mural downtown – on the side of the restaurant, Broadway by Amar Santana, that’s facing the public parking lot on Glenneyre. Who knew? Mark Porterfield did – and he was there for the dedication, too. John Campbell chimed in with the correct answer, and do did Nancy Wade and Cheryl Post (“I love the newest mural… So Laguna!” she said).

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 4 5 22

Click on photo for a larger image

Part of the newest mural downtown

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.