 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Laguna Beach American Legion to hold Annual Easter Egg hunt

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 & Auxiliary

Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 & Auxiliary will once again sponsor the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) baseball field. It will take place at 1 p.m. sharp on Easter Sunday, April 17. This free event is open to all children 9 years or younger. The American Legion has been sponsoring this Laguna tradition since 1946. Come early (12:30 p.m.), as the Easter Bunny will make a personal appearance and be available for photo opportunities. Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

