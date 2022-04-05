NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Guest Column How to Practice Surrender 040522

Guest Column

How to Practice Surrender

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

I am not advocating a complete giving up of control of all areas of your life. Obviously, this could lead to financial ruin, the ruination of relationships and your work and health and more.

But before we grasp for control, we can try surrender as a way to practice with whatever is coming up…and perhaps to accept things as they are a bit more, and need to control less.

For example, I might be feeling like my health is out of control, and feeling some anxiety about it and so I want to go on a diet and set up an exercise plan and get everything under control. Now, these are not bad intentions, but we know that this kind of fear-based approach often doesn’t work. You never stop feeling out of control.

So instead, I practice surrendering, and feel the fears coming up for me. I relax a bit and see that I’m suffering, that I could use some self-love. I also notice that instead of being unhappy with my health, I could love my body, love this moment as it is, even if it contains some pain and discomfort. Relaxing, surrendering, loving things as they are…I can set an intention to love myself with nourishing food and movement.

how to doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

The surrendering doesn’t mean that I don’t take action – it means that I accept things as they are, and yet bring a loving intention into the equation. How can I love things as they are and have my actions come from a place of love as well?

Coming from a place of love instead of fear is powerfully transformative.

And even if I never take that loving action in the future…the present is transformed as well. This moment is completely different for me if I’m not grasping for the illusion of control, but instead loving what is.

So here are some ways to practice surrender: 

–Notice that you’re looking to control things and instead pause. Drop into your body and notice the fear, uncertainty, anxiety that is causing you to want to get control. Stay with this physical sensation in your body, the energy of uncertainty, that causes you to grasp for control. Be with it fully, allowing yourself to feel it. Relax and surrender to it. 

–Open yourself to the rest of the moment, noticing how freaking amazing this moment is if you open up and pay attention. See it with fresh eyes, as if you’ve never experienced this moment before. Bring wonder and curiosity into this new viewing of the world. 

how to sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

Express gratitude

–Let yourself rest in openness – you don’t need to control things, you don’t need to know exactly what will happen, but instead, you can find an ease in the openness of this moment, the unknown quality of a beautifully shifting landscape. 

–How can you love yourself and everything around you in the middle of this openness? Can you fall in love with this moment? 

–What loving intention can you set for yourself in this situation? Coming from a place of love instead of fear, what would be the best next small step to take?

What a world we live in, if only we can fully see it. Surrendering is the way to move into that.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

