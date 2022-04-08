NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Influential environmental and animal legislative 040522

Influential environmental and animal legislative activist to address local democrats

Judie Mancuso, candidate for State Assembly, District 72, will address the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Susi Q. Registration for the hybrid event is free at www.thelbdems.com.

“Judie knows the ins and outs of how the California state legislature works, having been a volunteer lobbyist for several decades of success in getting bills passed,” said LBDC President Gwen McNallan. “She has a track record in Laguna Beach for community activism. Her passion and tenacity get things done that others might have deemed impossible.” 

Mancuso is a full-time animal and environmental activist and founder and CEO of Social Compassion in Legislation, an animal welfare not-for-profit. Her lobbying with the California legislature has resulted in the passage of nearly 20 animal protection laws. In Laguna Beach, she is vice chair of the city’s Environmental Sustainability Committee.

Most recently, she organized a Main Beach rally in Laguna Beach against off-shore drilling and its effects on marine animals. The event was hosted by fellow activist Jane Fonda.

The concerns she wishes to address in the State Assembly go far beyond animal welfare, however.

“If I were to list three priorities, they would be fighting climate change, the effects of which bleed into everything; the economy of our area and homelessness. But there are so many others, Mancuso said.

“We need to prepare for another potential COVID variant and stay vigilant. Fighting off attacks on women’s reproductive rights, a battle that’s taking place right here in Orange County. Wage equality for women. And dealing with the increase in violent crime. It used to be that people might smash and grab. Now they kill as well,” she added.

Her legislative successes include bans on retail sales of cosmetics tested on animals, fur trapping, wild animals in circuses and commercially mill-bred animals in pet stores. She has also led organized opposition against some of the world’s largest special interest groups to stop legislation that would negatively impact animals. Some of her initiatives have been adopted by other states and have even had international impact.

Mancuso has lived in Laguna Beach since 1995. Prior to founding her not-for-profit, she studied computers and had a 20-year career in information technology.

The Club is currently conducting a membership drive to build its resources to support Democratic candidates in the June and November elections. Individuals are invited to join as new members or renew their memberships at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/lbdcmemberships.

 

