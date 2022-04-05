NewLeftHeader

 April 5, 2022

Possum is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 2-year-old white and orange cat who is neutered. He is looking for a home to take him in, and is known to be affectionate to anyone he encounters. Given his young age, Possum has lots of energy to go around. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Possum adopted as soon as possible. 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

