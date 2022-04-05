NewLeftHeader

mist

69.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Over the weekend FP 040522

Over the weekend, LCAD Student Art Market draws enthusiastic visitors 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Saturday and Sunday, students from Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) had the opportunity to show and sell their work in a one-of-a-kind pop-up shop open to the community. Locals and visitors responded in a big way with a tally of around 200 visitors each day.

over the visitors

Click on photo for a larger image

First LCAD student market since 2019 

This was the first student market in three years, and visitors relished the chance to talk with the students and see their work. For many students, this was their first time participating in a public exhibition. 

over the KC carl

Click on photo for a larger image

KC Carl created this unique tape dispenser 

Nicole Drost, LCAD student life coordinator and residence life manager, was on hand at the market to greet visitors. “The LCAD Student Art Market was a great success with many students showcasing and selling pieces which included (but wasn’t limited to) fine prints, buttons, stickers and keychains. Many prospective and newly admitted students and family members stopped by to buy directly from the artists. Having the Student Art Market on PCH allowed for greater foot traffic and we had hundreds of interested community members (and buyers) stop by. The space was generously provided by Laguna Beach Properties. It was great to see support from the Laguna Beach community!”

over the LCAD president

Click on photo for a larger image

LCAD President Steven J. Brittan and his wife Eva talk with one of the students 

“We were so pleased and excited by the turnout of our locals and especially by their enthusiasm for LCAD, our students and their work!” said LCAD Director of Career Services Robin Fuld. “We made many new friends with locals and out-of-towners who walked or drove by and stopped in to see what was going on. All the students made sales, which helps them build their personal and professional confidence, build their network, earn money – all while having a good time!”

over the Maskeralart matthew

Click on photo for a larger image

Matthew Acker

Fuld continued, “There were so many art forms and styles to choose from. In addition to what Nicole mentioned, there were paintings, quick portraits, jewelry and items to play with. So much talent. The students were already talking about preparing for next year (most saying they will create more inventory). Thank you Stu News for the article on Friday! Many people came because they saw the article in Stu News.

over the emma and jordan

Click on photo for a larger image

Emma Crespo admiring Jordan Tacker’s drawing

According to a recent article in Stu News, some students already are active in sales by presenting their work at Comic-Con and other niche venues. Others have on-line stores through platforms such as Etsy. However, gathering with peers in a Laguna Beach storefront offered rare opportunities for networking, peer interaction and public review of their work.

over the girl with cap

Click on photo for a larger image

Claire Foxworth & Ara Bugueno

Students from a variety of majors and different years participated. Not a curated gallery show with a theme, Fuld earlier described the market as, “A more informal, fun setting than an established gallery showing.” 

We all look forward to the Student Art Market next year!

For more information about LCAD, go to www.lcad.edu.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.