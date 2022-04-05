NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

In honor of Barbara Morrison FP 040522

In honor of Barbara Morrison…

The Laguna Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays this week would have been with the great Barbara Morrison who sadly passed away last month.

In honor of Barbara Morrison

Jazz Wednesdays on April 6 will honor the late Barbara Morrison

Jazz and Blues vocalist Meloney Collins who is set to take her place alongside saxophonist Rickey Woodard said, “We plan to do Barbara proud.” Other band members include Adam Ledbetter, keyboard; Trevor Ware, bass and Peter Buck, drums.

Enjoy this concert on Wednesday, April 6 at [seven degrees]. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the performance from 6-8 p.m.

In honor of Meloney Collins

Meloney Collins will take the stage alongside saxophonist Rickey Woodard

Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

Tables are limited to eight or less unless otherwise requested, and high tops are available upon request. All staff will be masked.

[seven degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Also, this week, Laguna Live!’s singer/songwriter showcase, Beth’s Tuesdays, hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood of Honk fame, returns to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach tonight (April 5). Joining Fitchet Wood on stage are singer/songwriters Richard Stekol and Grace Freeman. 

Stekol is a singer-songwriter-guitarist and along with Fitchet Wood, is also one of the founding members of the band Honk, who created the soundtrack for the cinematic cult classic surf film Five Summer Stories. Freeman, a piano-based singer-songwriter from San Clemente, is a growing talent in the music industry. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and available at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

Upcoming Jazz Wednesdays:

–April 20: The swinging speakeasy jazz of Black Market Reverie.

–May 4: Grammy award-winning drummer Peter Erskine Trio.

 

