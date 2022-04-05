NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to recognize LBHS Senior Cooper Laws as the March “Student of the Month in the visual arts field of ceramics.

In addition to school, Laws has a home studio and specializes in making functional pottery on the wheel. He has been making pottery for a year and sees it as a way to “express his creative self.”

In addition to ceramics, he has also participated on the surf team and beach clean ups. Laws would like to pursue an art degree in college then become a professional artist. He would like to teach with the goal of making ceramics for a non-profit organization or opening a studio in Japan.

 

