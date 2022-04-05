NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Letters to the Editor 040522

Letters to the Editor

Singing for Ukraine

You’d have to be living in a cave not to know about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. In a little more than a month, more than 10 million people have been uprooted from their homes as a result of Russia’s unprovoked invasion. 

Because there is so much darkness in the world today, I hope my rewrite of the iconic civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome” will shed some much-needed light in Eastern Europe.

To this end, Laguna native Clair Rachel Howell was the first to record and upload her version of “Ukraine Shall Overcome.”

Here is the link to her video.

And last week, members of the LagunaTunes Community Chorus recorded their rendition of “Ukraine Shall Overcome.”

Here is the link to their video:

Some people say no song can change the outcome of the war in Ukraine, but I don’t believe them. As far as I am concerned, a song is just as powerful as a bomb.

If you would like to record and upload a version of “Ukraine Shall Overcome” to YouTube, please email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. I gladly will send you the lyrics to the rewrite.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

