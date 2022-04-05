NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

SchoolPower gala brings in nearly $300,000

Photos by Blue Sky’s Studio

SchoolPower, Laguna Beach’s Education Foundation, hosted its 36th Annual Gala “Sense of Wonder” on March 19 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Chaired by Amy Dechary and Danielle Roedersheimer, the event grossed more than $292,000 for Laguna Beach schools. 

SchoolPower Danielle

Click on photo for a larger image

Sense of Wonder Gala event co-chair Danielle Roedersheimer with husband Jeff Roedersheimer

SchoolPower Amy

Click on photo for a larger image

Sense of Wonder Gala event co-chair Amy Francis-Dechary with husband Paul Dechary

After a festive outdoor cocktail reception that featured tree stilt walkers and living butterfly statues, SchoolPower president Harpal Sadhal welcomed more than 300 guests in the ballroom, which was whimsically decorated with blossoms, books, globes and butterflies. 

Both attendees and supporters from home bid furiously on unique silent auction items, including a private mountain bike lesson with Brian Lopes, tickets to Jack Johnson at The Hollywood Bowl, beauty treatments from HēBē Skin Health and jewelry pieces from gorjana and Fredric H. Rubel. 

SchoolPower Kempf table

Click on photo for a larger image

(Clockwise from top) Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf; SchoolPower Endowment President Steve Samuelian; Kristin Samuelian; John Selbe; LBUSD Athletic Administrator Denise Selbe; Ty Estes; Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach CEO Pam Estes; Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert; Amy Calvert; Matthew Gerard and Laguna Art Museum Deputy Director Victoria Gerard

Five teacher grants were also featured in the silent auction, continuing the 2020 gala’s introduction of supporters contributing directly to teacher wishes.

SchoolPower auctioneer

Click on photo for a larger image

Auctioneer Zack Krone encourages bidding during the live auction

The successful live auction featured stand-out travel and experiences, including a coastal cruise, donated by Chase and Jena Offield, and a party with the In-N-Out Burger Truck, donated by Jonathon and Briana Cohen.

SchoolPower MacGillivrays

Click on photo for a larger image

(Clockwise from top) Jonathon Cohen, Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Meghan MacGillivray Weil, Briana Cohen, Nicole Anderson, Catherine and Aaron Talarico, Louis Weil and Peter Anderson

“When a community works together to realize a mutual goal, magic is created. And magic is what SchoolPower has created in Laguna Beach with its commitment to improving both the education and well-being of Laguna Beach students,” said first-time attendee and Top of the World parent Donna Wilczek. “Having moved here just last summer, I’ve appreciated the way our family has been welcomed and we are thrilled to support SchoolPower’s mission including the Family Resource Center and teacher grants.”

SchoolPower Durand

Click on photo for a larger image

SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand introduces the Family Resource Center Fund-a-Need

The 2022 Fund-a-Need raised $142,000 in support of the Family Resource Center from widespread participation in the room, exceeding the goal. On behalf of the SchoolPower Endowment, Endowment President Steve Samuelian kicked off the giving with a generous gift of $15,000. Funds raised will go toward the further establishment of the Family Resource Center, which provides support to all LBUSD families. 

The Center was founded to help families access a wide range of district and community resources, including academic support, summer enrichment, economic assistance, parenting workshops and social emotional health support.

“We’re so grateful to have the community’s support in helping make our vision for the Family Resource Center a reality,” said SchoolPower President Harpal Sadhal. “We look forward to expanding the services SchoolPower offers Laguna Beach families and to connecting them with resources they need quickly.” 

SchoolPower Sadhal

Click on photo for a larger image

SchoolPower Endowment President Steve Samuelian presents SchoolPower President Harpal Sadhal with a check to kick off the Fund-a-Need

By the end of the night, guests and organizers proudly achieved SchoolPower’s fundraising goal. “We are thrilled with the success of this year’s event,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “It felt so special to finally gather together. It was amazing to meet so many new supporters, as well as reconnect with longtime attendees. From the guests’ incredible energy and generosity to the excellent service and cuisine, it was a spectacular evening to benefit Laguna Beach students.”

SchoolPower bidders

Click on photo for a larger image

Guests hold bid cards high to support the Family Resource Center Fund-a-Need

SchoolPower is thankful to the 2022 Gala sponsors who helped make the event possible: Greenberg Traurig, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Alison Janssen Studio, Wine Gallery, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers and Coast Film Festival. 

SchoolPower is the parent volunteer-based, non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981. Their mission is to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. 

This is achieved by helping to support a wide range of programs connected to our schools, including academics, athletics, visual and performing arts, music, STEM and digital literacy, field trips and social emotional support. Learn more about SchoolPower at https://lbschoolpower.org.

 

