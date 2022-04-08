NewLeftHeader

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach 040822

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold 21st Annual Art of Giving Gala at Montage Resort

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has announced their 21st Annual Art of Giving Gala which will be held on Saturday, May 7 at the Montage Laguna Beach. Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click invite you to make some waves and enjoy a Hawaiian Luau-themed evening filled with fire, dance, drums, a legendary sunset and an ono Hawaiian feast.

Boys & Girls Club Jimmy and Carrie

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of BGCLB

Event co-chairs Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click invite you to this luau-themed gala

Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort. The evening will begin on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature cocktails and continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction. The night will top off with live Hawaiian entertainment. You will not want to miss the fun and a chance to show off your Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts.

Table sponsorships are available now at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949.715.7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

