 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance to honor Allyson Allen as Honarkar Family Grant recipient

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will honor master quiltmaker Allyson Allen as the 2019 winner of the $5,000 Honarkar Family Grant at its April 24 Art Star Awards to be held at 5:30 p.m. at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach. Allen used the grant funds to create Piece-ful Protest, an exhibit consisting of 36 quilts with accompanying handmade journals. Allen will speak at the ceremony and several of the quilts will be on display at the event.

Allen’s quilts address issues of national and global concern including climate change, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, homelessness, LBGTQ rights, women’s issues, immigration and more. Piece-Ful Protest was scheduled to be shown at the Community Art Project (CAP) gallery space located on the second floor of Wells Fargo Bank in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The exhibit was installed in The CAP Gallery in mid-January of this year and subsequently removed at the direction of Wells Fargo following some customer complaints. 

“I’ve found the Laguna arts community to be welcoming and supportive overall,” said Allen. “Receiving the grant made it possible for me to create over a dozen new quilts, resulting in enough work for the current exhibit. I always want my work to encourage dialogue and spark teaching moments, and I think this exhibit has done exactly that.”

Currently, the collection is available for public viewing Thursday through Sunday, 12-2 p.m. through April 24 in Bridge Hall at Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach. 

The goal of the Honarkar Family Grant is to provide support for an emerging or established artist living in Orange, Riverside or Los Angeles County to develop and present an innovative arts project or program that advances recognition of Laguna Beach as a vibrant arts community. It also enables the artist to expand and diversify his/her audience and provides an opportunity for advanced learning and progression. 

“We’re extraordinarily grateful to the Honarkar family for funding this grant,” said LBAA President Joy Dittberner. “Since its inception, the grant has enabled many artists to create and share forward-thinking projects. Without this kind of support, these artists’ work might never have been experienced by public audiences.”

To purchase tickets to attend the 14th Annual Art Star Awards, contact Wayne Baglin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Limited tickets are available at $100 each and include dinner as well as all the festivities. 

[seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

