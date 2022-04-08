NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Laguna Beach Pride 040822

Laguna Beach Pride! 365 to hold wine tasting fundraiser

Laguna Beach Pride! 365 is hosting an evening of wine, food and entertainment on Saturday, April 23 from 4-8 p.m. at Bridge Hall & Garden Courtyard at the Neighborhood Congregational Church. This inaugural fundraiser, “Red, White, and YOU” will benefit their 2022 community events.

The festivities include six samplings of wine from the hot wine region of Valle de Guadalupe, Baja, California, Mexico, served by professional sommeliers.

Chef Justin Myers with Delectable Catering, OC, will be preparing delectable small bite pairings of food items for a culinary adventure that complements the wine program throughout the evening.

Endora will be hosting a silent auction for some generous gift items and exciting raffles for spectacular prizes including:

–$400 value for Spaghettini dining & entertainment gift cards.

–$900 value for a two-night stay at The Waterfront Beach Resort (a Hilton Hotel) including breakfast for two.

–$200 value for Miche custom-made jewelry.

–$300 value for a Splashes Restaurant three-course meal for two.

–$400 value for a Bouchaine Vineyards (Napa Valley) wine tasting for four.

–$200 value for a L’Oréal product gift basket.

Local artists, The Greg Lyons Trio with Mina Choi on piano, Greg Lyons on drums and Mike Selfridge on bass rounds out the night.

To be able to provide an exceptional level of professional service, they have limited the number of tickets to be sold, so it’s highly recommended you purchase tickets in advance. Tickets: Individual are $35 in advance; $40 at the door, which includes Champagne on arrival, six samplings of wines, three courses of lite bite pairings, dessert, live entertainment and the silent auction. VIP Table Tickets: VIP tables of six guests each is $450 per table. Additionally, this includes a personal sommelier, a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot, a specialty dessert and a parting gift. For individual tickets, go here. For VIP tickets, go here. Must be 21+ years to attend.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.