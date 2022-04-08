NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Laguna resident honored at Roosters Foundation black-tie gala

 Cherri Farah, TV/radio host and syndicated columnist and Laguna Beach resident was recently honored at a black-tie gala with the honorary Roosters award. The Roosters Foundation is a charity and social organization, consisting of professional people from diverse backgrounds, from the greater Orange County area. Each year, they raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for disadvantaged children. “It was such a privilege to be honored by this wonderful non-profit group,” said Farah. “They also host many terrific events throughout the year.” To become a member or be involved, contact Farah at 949.510.4803.

 

