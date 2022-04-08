Local hand-poured candles from The Hundredth Acre 040822

Local hand-poured candles from The Hundredth Acre bring back memories of place and time

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Fragrance can evoke fond memories of a favorite place or time. Laguna Beach resident Kirsten Montgomery, owner of The Hundredth Acre, features one-of-a-kind fragrances that do just that. If your cherished spot is the forest, a tea shop or a used bookstore, its scent can be found at The Hundredth Acre.

Why do smells sometimes trigger powerful memories, especially emotional ones? According to www.livescience.com, the short answer is that the brain regions that juggle smells, memories and emotions are very much intertwined. In fact, the way that sense of smell is wired to the brain is unique among the senses.

Montgomery’s best seller is Laguna – a mixture of jasmine, sea salt and sweet cream. The other top sellers are Walk in the Woods, Sitting by the Fire, Autumn, Tea Shop, Used Bookstore and Petrichor (smell after the rain).

Click on photo for a larger image

Kirsten “Kiki” Montgomery has a lot to smile about

The Hundredth Acre has the distinction of producing the only hand-poured candles made in Laguna. This simply means that the melted wax is mixed with any fragrance and poured into the candle vessel by hand. Hand-poured candles are typically made in smaller batches and may have a more artisan feel.

“Since they’re hand-poured and old school, they aren’t always perfect,” said Montgomery.”

Robert Brink, a Laguna Beach native and storyteller by trade, founded The Hundredth Acre in 2016. He used scent as a vehicle to induce memory and share past experiences with others, in hopes that they would reminisce fondly on their own. Memories of his childhood inspired Brink to choose the name The Hundredth Acre for his company.

In 2021, Montgomery stepped in to expand this vision by incorporating aesthetics that include vintage ephemera such as books, typewriters, libraries, and nature with an additive of everyone’s favorite, Moms Kitchen. She also introduced special touches such as bookmarks she created out of old library book checkout cards (only a certain segment of the population will remember those). Each candle is a tribute to Laguna, and each candle cover is hand-cut from vintage literature books purchased from the Laguna Beach Library used bookstore with proceeds helping to fund local children’s reading programs.

Click on photo for a larger image

One of her popular fragrances

Although Montgomery was already a “maker,” due to her interest in photography, being a candlemaker wasn’t something Montgomery aspired to. “I had been friends with Brink for 10 years, when the opportunity came along,” she said.

Previously, she’d sold online educational materials and since 2009 has owned a restaurant in New Hampshire called Molly’s, which she now leases out. “The restaurant business is an unforgiving career,” she said.

Laguna

The path to hand-pouring candles wasn’t without its detours.

As the youngest of eight children (four boys and four girls) born to an Irish mother and Persian father in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Montgomery lived in various places on the East Coast.

As stepmom to four children (who she is very close to), she came out to California with her (then) husband in 2012. However, after spending a few months in Corona del Mar, they divorced.

Click on photo for a larger image

Studio space

Montgomery recalls her first time in Laguna. “On a trip out here about two years prior to the divorce, I remember coming to Laguna. We were eating at Las Brisas and I’d never seen a Laguna sunset. The whole sky was awash with color – coral and lavender – and it was the first time I saw God. But at the time, I felt that I’d never live here.”

However, things have a strange way of working out.

“We often came back and forth to Laguna when we lived in CdM,” Montgomery said. “I was drawn to it and felt comfortable here. I loved the Sunday concerts when the minstrels played at the Marine Room.”

So, she made the decision to stay in California, specifically Laguna, after the divorce.

Settling into a new life after a divorce and feeling unfulfilled, her escape became alcohol; yet it wasn’t making her happy. “Within a six-month period in 2018, I lost my father, sister-in-law and brother-in-law,” Montgomery said. “When the pandemic hit and the town shut down, my drinking become more isolated and soon I hit rock bottom. I got to the point that I said, ‘who is this person?’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Testing materials

Realizing there had to be a change, Montgomery asked for help. “It was my last chance for survival. I reached out to friends and family, and one of my friends came out to stay with me for two weeks.”

At a crossroads

In addition to running The Hundredth Acre, Montgomery, who describes herself as a “one-woman show,” has a lot to be proud of. She has been sober since December 16, 2020. During that time, she lit candles around the house to help aid her reflection – different aromas generating a variety of feelings, memories and passions.

“I also kept redecorating my house over and over again,” Montgomery said.

That reaction was no doubt a reflection of the interior design degree she received at the Interior Design Institute in Newport Beach.

Then in the beginning of 2021, when she heard that Brink was looking to sell his candle company, Montgomery jumped at the chance. “Robert said, ‘I’m selling it, do you want it?’”

Brink, who is the director of marketing and sales for USA Skateboarding, had accepted a job with the USA Skateboarding Olympic Team.

Click on photo for a larger image

Montgomery with her friend Dennis in the woodworking shop below her studio

“Although I didn’t know anything about candle making, Robert said come down and try it. He had already come up with a lot of fragrances,” Montgomery said. “It was my ‘get well’ job.”

Evidently, she has a talent for it and learned how to hand pour 100% natural, clean-burning soy wax derived from soybeans grown in the USA, how to pick a wick and the importance of phthalate-free fragrance oil never tested on animals.

“These were candles with a playful vibe, based on influential stories from your childhood that made you smile. It was a perfect match,” Montgomery said.

Shout out to local stores

Although The Hundredth Acre doesn’t have a storefront, Montgomery sells online and her products are currently offered in several local stores. “I want to give a big shout out to them. The first store featuring the candles was Areo. They are also in Bushard’s Pharmacy, Beach House Laguna Beach, Pearl Street General Store, Twig of Laguna and Spa Hudson.

Click on photo for a larger image

Montgomery with her landlord wood craftsman Von Aronson of Heartwood Creations

Montgomery also makes custom candles. Pearl Street General Store will celebrate its 30th anniversary on August 30, and they have asked her to make a 30th anniversary candle to commemorate the occasion.

Montgomery has already started giving back to the community she loves. Jason Garza, founder of LocalsForLaguna, asked her to make and donate candles for the swag bags for the Aloha event for the Boys & Girls Club held at the Hotel Laguna on March 24.

“The Hundredth Acre is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “I never thought I’d be part of the community and have this studio in a great complex with Jon Seeman and Von Aronson. Von is the best landlord.”

Future plans

“My goal is to work with Hotel Laguna and Pacific Edge, who will have a gift shop after the renovation,” Montgomery said. “I’m working with a local leather smith to make leather bound journals.”

As stated on her website, for Montgomery, the Hundredth Acre Candles symbolize much more than a new career direction – each flame burns with change, reflection, and the rebuilding of strength and determination.

“I’m very proud of my sobriety,” she said.

For more information on The Hundredth Acre, go to www.thehundredthacre.com. Follow them on Instagram @thehundredthacre.