 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Laguna proves it “Stands with Ukraine” FP 040822

Laguna proves it “Stands with Ukraine” by raising $100K to support Ukrainian Relief Fund

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Tuesday evening (April 5) at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM), 115 community members wholeheartedly showed their support for the Ukrainian Red Cross Relief Fund. LAM Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee, Barbara MacGillivray and Kora Kroep, owner of West Coast Event Productions, hosted this special fundraiser, which was both festive and heartrending. 

Laguna proves Carla, Barbara, Julie

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Carla Meberg, Barbara McGillivray and Julie Perlin Lee

It was a rare night in many ways.

Where else could you go to see Greg McGillivray serving up food or Joy Dittberner, executive director of the Laguna Music Festival, offering appetizers to attendees? Everyone involved in organizing this event pitched in to do whatever was needed. 

One hundred percent of the proceeds went to the Ukrainian Red Cross and 100% of the expenses were covered through donations and volunteering: venue, entertainment, wines and beverages, photography, catering and catering staff. 

Laguna proves group

Click on photo for a larger image

Organizers and volunteers (Kora Kroep, owner of West Coast Event Productions, is in back row, third from right)

“Our first thought was to go help feed the refugees in Poland but felt we could do more from our home base,” Kroep said. “With the help of our amazing committee and volunteers, we were able to raise $100,000 for the Ukrainian Red Cross in a little over two weeks.”

The sponsors included Asya Gorskaya, Cam McCloud Photography, Iryna Krechkovsky, Laguna Wine Gallery, Lynn O’Hearn Wagner and Frank Wagner, and West Coast Event Production and Team. 

Laguna proves Kempf and Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Nadiia Hardy, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and Mayor Sue Kempf

We are all elated with the turn out,” said Lee after the event. “We had 115 people in attendance, many who had heard about it and showed up the night of. We had one of our museum members drop by with a $100 bill to add to the cause – very sweet. All together we raised $100,000!” 

“I feel so honored that Laguna Art Museum was the host venue for such a critical cause,” Lee added. “Surrounded by artwork, music and the moving testimonials of those directly impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, our Laguna Beach community showed the depth of its generosity and compassion.”

Laguna proves MacGillivray

Click on photo for a larger image

Mahtab Jafari and Greg MacGillivray volunteering as servers

Spotted in the crowd: Cindy Prewitt, Cody and Deb Engle, Jane and Joe Hanauer, Mark Christy, Denny Freidenrich, Louis and Meghan Weil, Jenny Myers, Dan Haspert, Lauren Packard, Betsy and Gary Jenkins, Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima. 

“We were so moved by both the generosity and palpable emotive empathy expressed by all in attendance during the presentation, especially when the Ukrainian violinist played and Nadiia Hardy, our local Ukrainian refugee spoke,” said Barbara McGillivray. “The emotion in the room spoke to the wonderful spirit of our community in embracing so many artistic, environmental and philanthropic concerns.”

Laguna proves Wagners

Click on photo for a larger image

Lynn O’Hearn Wagner and Frank Wagner donated wine from their private collection

Attendee Deb Engle said, “I got an email from Barbara MacGillivray. She and Kora are unstoppable. We had to come.”

“When this awful situation arose, a lot of people here tonight reached out,” said Lee during her welcome speech. “So we said, ‘Let’s just do it’ (the fundraiser) and we’ll invite all the people who would like to chip in.”

Laguna proves Campbells and Nadiia

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Don Campbell, Nadiia Hardy with son Gregory and Susie Campbell

Barbara McGillivray introduced Nadiia Hardy and said (in part), “It’s a testimony to how wonderful our community is by being incredibly welcoming. Nadiia is going to be staying now with Susie and Don Campbell. In order to support herself, Nadiia will need a temporary work permit and I hope President Biden will grant them to Ukrainian refugees.”

At the end of February, as a single mother (of 8-year-old son Gregory) with no family and no one to turn to, Hardy escaped from Kyiv in the Ukraine. As you might remember from a previous article in Stu News, Hardy reached out to friends through social media. 

Nadiia Hardy

Click on photo for a larger image

Nadiia Hardy

One friend, in London, connected her with a woman named Amy Turner, who lives right here in Laguna Beach. Hardy contacted her and Amy responded almost immediately and assured her that she would help. That began the journey that would take Hardy and her son to a new world some 6,000 miles away, arriving only with three suitcases and a few bags. 

“I remember the moment I came here,” Hardy said to the audience. “It was a very hard decision to leave, but I’m blessed to be in this host city, the best in the world. Sincerely from my heart, all of you are the best. It’s exemplary what you are doing.”

Laguna proves Lagunatunes

Click on photo for a larger image

Pat Kollenda leads LagunaTunes in “Ukraine Shall Overcome”

Before LagunaTunes performed, Denny Freidenrich, who worked at LAM 20 years ago, said he had rewritten the lyrics to “We Shall Overcome” to make it “Ukraine Shall Overcome,” and they’d be performing it – with audience participation.

Led by Pat Kollenda, it proved to be a rousing and emotional rendition.

The crowd was then mesmerized by prominent Ukrainian artists Iryna 

Krechkovsky, violinist and co-founder of Chamber Music OC and singer extraordinaire, Asya Gorska. 

These breathtaking and passionate performances were the perfect way to end an unforgettable evening. 

Violinist Iryna Krechkovsky

Click on photo for a larger image

Violinist Iryna Krechkovsky

Donations for Ukrainian Red Cross Relief: Mail your check to Laguna Beach Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Ste. 204, Laguna Beach 92651. Attention: Tom Davis, Chair of the Board (He will ensure the transfer goes directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross). Donations will be accepted until Friday, April 22. Click here to donate.

Asya Gorskaya

Click on photo for a larger image

Asya Gorskaya 

The hosts and the community thank these committee members: Martha & Tom Davis, Jane & Joe Hanauer, Dona Harman, Mahtab Jafari, Kora Kroep, Barbara & Greg MacGillivray, Stephanie & Bob Mister, Julie Perlin Lee, Robbie & Stephen Prepas, Michael Rahban and Nancy Welk.

To donate to Nadiia and Gregory, go to http://spot.fund/GbF2UX.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

