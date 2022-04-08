NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Fair Game 040822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Lots going on around the City…council, CERT and some impressive high school recognitions

TOM MARCHThanks to Ann Marie McKay for, as always, getting the agenda for next Tuesday’s City Council meeting out in a timely manner. It’s one of those things everyone expects, few appreciate, but many would complain if it didn’t happen.

So, good job!

Tuesday’s council meeting can, as always, be viewed on Cox cable channel 852, online through the city’s site, via Zoom, if desired, or the old-fashioned way of speaking in person in Council Chambers.

Here’s what’s in store: a Closed Session precedes the Regular Meeting from 4-5 p.m. Then the Regular Meeting immediately follows at 5.

The evening begins with proclamations recognizing DMV/Donate Life Month, Education and Sharing Day USA and for the support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Consent Calendar includes approval of SB-1 that will help in the funding for a list of street and road maintenance projects for 2022-23.

It also includes the acquisition of the 363 Glenneyre St. and a lease agreement FOR CONTINUED operation of the Laguna Beach Public Library. This is a big one because rumors to the contrary were erroneously circulating around town last week.

There’s also the approval of the 2022 Summer Parking Management Plan and Transit Services update. It’s comprehensive.

And, speaking of parking, there’s discussion planned for consideration of land use and parking provisions that could be considered for future code amendments or a ballot initiative.

There’s approval of a General Plan Amendment as modified and approved by the Coastal Commission and discussion on a fee schedule update for city services that are provided by Community Development, Public Works, Water Quality and the Fire Department. It also would authorize new positions in Community Development for 2022-23 budget.

And finally, Councilmember George Weiss is seeking a re-appropriation of a major portion of the T-O-T funds to create a City of Laguna Beach Housing Fund. His requests seek input, advice and discussion.

• • •

The Laguna Beach CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program is hosting a FREE Spring training academy for new volunteers. 

The class format will be a hybrid online and in-person model, where students will register and take the course modules online through the California Specialized Training Institute at their own pace. 

The hands-on portion of the class will be held May 21-22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center & Susi Q.

This program is a nationally supported, locally implemented initiative that teaches people how to better prepare themselves for hazards that may affect their communities. 

And, example of this would be the recent fire, where the community would be dependent on volunteers to help ensure everyone’s safety.

Before, during, and after disasters, CERT volunteers perform basic response activities, including checking in on neighbors, distributing information to the public, supporting emergency operations centers, and helping to manage traffic and crowds.

 Graduates purchase a customized red backpack, with the City of Laguna Beach seal that includes a hand crank AM/FM radio with a flashlight and cell phone chargers, a 4-in-1 utility services shut off tool, light sticks, biohazard bags, an N95 mask, emergency poncho, solar blanket and personal hygiene kit. 

Everything one might need to help get the community through a disaster…that is, everything when you add the duct tape! 

Check it out here.

You can also check out the overall course manual that has eight modules and should take somewhere between 20-25 hours to complete.

To qualify to enroll you must be a Laguna Beach resident and 16+ years of age.

For more info, contact Brendan Manning, the Emergency Operations Coordinator at 949.497.0350 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is showing screenings on Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m., films begin at 7.

Upcoming screenings are April 13: The Age of Consequences; April 20: Before the Flood; April 27: This Changes Everything and a bonus screening on Friday, April 29: I Am Greta.

It’s all free, but there is limited seating. Donations are appreciated.

To RSVP, go to https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/climate-change-film-festival-truth-to-power/.

• • •

Ava Houlahan and Will Kelly, both water polo stars at LBHS, have been selected as the Sunset Wave League Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Ava will continue her student-athlete career collegiately at Princeton and Will plans to continue his student-athlete career collegiately at Cal Berkeley, where they have both signed to play water polo. 

• • •

Speaking of accomplishments, four LBHS students are National Merit FinalistsMaddox de Bretteville, Vik (Rithvik), Neni (Kasaraneni) and William Coffey.

The National Merit® Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year. 

That’s impressive!

• • •

Finally, many of you have been asking, when is the next compost giveaway for Laguna Beach residents?

Glad you asked, next Saturday, April 16, from 8 a.m.-12 noon (or until it runs out), at the City Maintenance Facilities, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.

Here’s what you’ll need: gloves, shovels and 5-gallon buckets or containers. Each household can take up to five, but no containers over 5 gallons are permitted.

There will also be a limited number of bagged compost available, with a three bag per household limit.

Bring proof of residency and get those gardens ready.

• • •

And, don’t forget, we’re one week into the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Residents are asked to pledge conservation.

Check it out at www.mywaterpledge.com and do your part.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.