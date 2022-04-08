NewLeftHeader

clear sky

72.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

The Plant Man: April is tomato 040822

The Plant Man: April is tomato planting month

By Steve Kawaratani

“Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom s knowing not to put it in a fruit salad.”

–Brian Driscoll

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

April is the prime time for growing tomatoes on the coast; you can grow great tomatoes at home very easily by following my recommendations. Laguna gardens can provide the requisite sunlight and warm soil necessary for exceptional tomato culture for nearly the next six months.

Most gardeners have or are ready to plant their tomatoes, which are available at your favorite nursery now. Best Laguna varieties include Early Girl and Celebrity. If you are growing in containers, select Patio, a compact grower. Super Steak and Better Boy, planted in warmer tomato patches, are good choices for large fruit, particularly in the Canyon or Top of World. Super 100 is a fine cherry tomato, Lemon Boy produces yellow fruit and La Roma is planted for tomato paste. 

The Plant Man April is tomato Super 100

Click on photo for a larger image

Super 100 cherry tomato

Purchase plants that are bushy, not leggy. Although beckoning with the promise of early harvest, avoid plants already in bloom or bearing fruit; they may not transplant well.

Plant tomatoes deep, as roots will develop where the soil touches the stem. This makes for a bushier, stronger plant. Finally, select a location that receives at least six hours of sunlight. Pinch off the bottom leaves and reserve a minimum of three pair at the top.

Tomatoes appreciate well-prepared soil, so begin by adding plenty of planter’s mix to ensure good soil structure and add a few ounces of a balanced starter fertilizer and gypsum per plant. The initial fertilizer application will be sufficient for the plant until it sets fruit, then it will be time to reapply vegetable fertilizer. Feed once a month while the fruit develops and then discontinue once they near maturity. In the case of container culture, always use a good quality potting soil.

Tomatoes require regular watering after the fruit has set, about two inches a week. You can stimulate earlier fruit production by placing the plant under a little water stress early, however, be careful not to overdo it. As harvest time approaches, cut back on watering, to get less watery fruit and increase flavor.

Most of the diseases and problems associated with tomato root systems are in the past, thanks to the introduction of disease resistant plants. Hornworms must still be dealt with, either by hand picking or eliminated by BT, Bacillus thuringiensis. The occasional aphids are easily managed by application of horticultural oil. Both control methods are respectful of your garden and home.

The Plant Man April is tomato BT

Click on photo for a larger image

BT and horticultural oil

Sunken black areas at the distal part of the tomato are caused by lack of uniform soil moisture after fruit has set, and/or a deficiency in calcium. This problem is called blossom-end rot and cannot be controlled with a pesticide. A white scald on the cheek of the fruit indicates sunburn and is prevented through good cultural practices.

The Plant Man April is tomato Catherine s

Click on photo for a larger image

Catherine’s finest kind of tomato

When you set your mind to being grateful, defining moments like your first really good homegrown tomato of the season, will practically make you ecstatic about the wonder of it all. At least it does for me. And tasting that first bright red tomato with its perfect balance of sweetness and acidity gets me more excited than most anything else (well, almost anything). See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.