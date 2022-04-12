It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: Art for the Ages.

Exhibition Dates: Continuing through May 10.

Artists’ works include collage, paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, relief, mosaics, jewelry, textiles, photography, mixed media and digital art.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

Announcing Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

Schedule (Mondays):

April 18: Judas and the Black Messiah (R)

April 25: The Sisters Brothers (R)

Schedule (Fridays):

April 8: A Little Chaos (R)

April 15: Fatherhood (PG-13)

April 22: The Unforgivable (R)

April 29: The Adam Project (PG-13)

The Short Stories of James Joyce (Online)

Wednesday, April 27 from 1-3 p.m. Free. In addition to fiction, James Augusta Aloysius Joyce (1882-1941) was also a renowned short story writer. “The Sisters,” “Evelyne” and “The Dead” are just a few of the works that (retired) UCI professor Margot Norris, Ph.D. will highlight in four virtual presentations consisting of an illustrated lecture and discussion.

CLASSES

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Health and Wellness

Ask the Doc – Put Your Heart First (via Zoom)

Monday, April 18 from 3-4 p.m. Free. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Join Kevin Schachter, M.D. from Hoag Medical Group for an informative presentation that will address ways to combat cholesterol and blood pressure issues in order to achieve good health. Common questions, symptoms and problems will also be addressed. To register, go here.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women (currently full)

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Martha Hernandez, LCSW.

Staying connected is integral to our health and well-being. Let’s navigate the pandemic together with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combating loneliness.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy a guided interpretive two-hour Almost Full Moon Hike at Crystal Cove State Park to explore the twinkling stars and the night sky on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult four-mile loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). All hikers must stay as a group with the park naturalist and must be at least 8 years old. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Ranger Station).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use parking fee.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Come spend some of your Earth Day weekend beautifying Crystal Cove State Park at a Stewardship Sunday Beach Cleanup on Sunday, April 24 from 8-11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park’s coastline and bluff trail. We encourage you to bring your own supplies including buckets and bags to help reduce plastic bag usage. Meet at Reef Point parking lot near the restroom (PCH coastward at Reef Point) to check in and pick up supplies. Fee waived for this event.

Ready to flex those green thumbs and feel good about it after? Stewardship Days bring local volunteers together with California State Parks to further projects that eliminate invasive species in favor of the native plants that flourish here. You'll be getting your hands dirty on some of the most oddly satisfying tasks on hand. A 20-minute walk through flat trails will get you to the project site, where you’ll be weeding and planting seeds and baby plants. The next Stewardship Day is scheduled for Friday, April 29 from 8-11:30 a.m. It is geared for everyone aged 8 and up, but participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent. Sign up here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Spring is the most exciting time in the bird world. As birds look for love and a place to make a nest, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing resident avian friends. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Spring Bird Walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $15.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for winter quarter classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. The city follows all state and local health guidelines. Face masks are required in all city buildings and facilities regardless of vaccination status. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Introduction to Printmaking

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE CLASSES

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

~Learn the Salsa!

DROP-IN CLASSES

~Better Life Boxing

~T’ai Chi Ch’uan

~Argentine Tango

~Beginner Belly Dance

~Masters Swimming Punch Pass

~Ping Pong

~Lyrical Modern Dance

FITNESS

~Masters Swimming

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Low Impact Training

~Pickleball

~Tennis

Coming Soon Beach Volleyball

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This class provides the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

Call 949.497.0780 or email tjennings@lagunabeachcity.net for more information.

EVENTS

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

Upcoming Tournaments:

Thursday, July 28 – Laguna Female’s Youth 16U & 12 U

Adult Softball

The City of Laguna Beach hosts summer adult 16’ softball at Riddle Field. Registration is now open for the summer season. Games are traditionally played on either Monday or Thursday evenings starting in late June. For more info contact Garrett Rauch at 949.464.6640.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Possum

Possum is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a two-year-old white and orange cat who is neutered. He is looking for a home to take him in, and is known to be affectionate to anyone he encounters. Given his young age, Possum has lots of energy to go around.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Possum adopted as soon as possible.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Possum remains in need of a loving home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.