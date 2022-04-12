NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 041222

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Rambling rainstorm rumbles 

Dennis 5After a few sunny and very warm days, the morning crud has returned with a vengeance. At noon on Sunday, skies were gray with air and water temps both at 61 degrees. Local inland deserts are well into the 80s and 90s with clear and sunny skies as all the muck is restricted to areas west of the mountains. At this point, it looks like we won’t even make it to seven inches of moisture for the 2021-22 season. Since last July – as of Sunday, April 10 – we were at 6.55 inches. Heck, some places in the Gulf states get that much in one or two days when severe weather is going on.

Thunderstorm activity is a fairly rare commodity here on the Pacific West Coast with an annual average number of thunderstorm days only about a half dozen. However, once you begin traveling east of the mountains, that number increases significantly. This applies to the entire Pacific West Coast. The coastal plains of Washington and Oregon see about a half dozen thunderstorms on the average each year. Yet once you reach the Cascade Mountains, which are located around 100 miles inland, that number doubles and even triples on occasions. 

Same deal here in California. Coastal communities in the Bay Area see only about three or four punk little “rumblers” – for the most part. Once you reach the Sierra Nevadas, 12-15 such events occur annually on the average, and they’re a lot stronger than their coastal counterparts. A majority of thunderstorms in the Sierras strike during the summer months when the summer “monsoon season” is in high gear as warm, moist, unstable air flows north from the south and southeast.

Of course, here in our neck of the woods, the number of storms in the coastal plain varies from year to year. Most of our local thunderstorms are fairly short in duration – around 30 minutes or so – and most of them are not severe by nature. In a given single year in Laguna, there have been as few as only four thunderstorm days. According to my personal daily records dating back to 1958, there have been as many as 21 days with thunder occurring. In fact, 1958 was a very busy year indeed with 19 such storms over the course of the year – with a couple of those events making it to severe status.

Our local mountains and deserts see roughly 12-15 thunderstorms each year, but that number has been as high as 30. Most recently, in 2013, one stretch of consecutive thunderstorm days reached 20 days thanks to a very busy August that year. Some of those events that year attained severe status. In a few instances, there were several funnel clouds with significant rotating cloud action at the base of these spectacular super cells. An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph touched down near Joshua Tree and stayed on the ground for nearly 10 minutes before roping out and dissipating back into the clouds. Remember, it’s not officially a tornado until that funnel comes in contact with the ground below.

Once you get into Arizona, thunderstorm frequency really ramps up. Some places in that state receive as many as 50-60 such storms in one season. The brunt of that activity occurs in the period from roughly the beginning of July through about the middle of September. Over 60% of Arizona’s annual rainfall occurs in that short period alone. 

Thunderstorm activity in Arizona varies widely from year to year depending on where that steering mechanism is situated. The generating event is a high pressure that usually parks over the Four Corners area and occurs when the clockwise winds rotate around – the high draws loads of warm, moist and unstable air from the southeast and east. Last year in that state was probably the busiest season on record for intense thunderstorm activity with some towns receiving up to double normal rain totals for a whole year in the span of only about 10 weeks. To get an idea on how much this activity varies from season to season, the year before was very quiet with some areas collecting as little as 15% of their normal annual output. It all boils down to where that high decides to camp out for that particular summer. 

Have a wonderful week, ALOHA!

 

