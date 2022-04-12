NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 041222

“Art in Public Places” – Water Wall by De Wain Valentine

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Water Wall by De Wain Valentine was installed in 1992 and is part of the City of Laguna Beach public art collection. Water Wall is a 6-foot-tall, 7-foot-wide translucent wedge of glass (clear on top, blue-green at the bottom) textured with vertical grooves. Sheets of water glide over the edge and plop into the surrounding shallow pool, lined with spotlights.

Valentine is described as an American minimalist known for his translucent glass sculptures suggestive of machine-made objects. This aqua-colored glass wall with water cascading to a pool below is located within the Poseidon Court at the Surf and Sand Hotel.

art in water wall closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

“Water Wall” is located at 1555 S. Coast Highway at the Surf and Sand Hotel

A purist in regard to his use of material and form, Valentine was particularly interested in the dissolution of form into shifting illusions of color and light. He found endless inspiration from the “transparent colored space” of the sky and sea.

Valentine, a sculptor affiliated with the Light and Space movement, was commonly considered to be among the first artists to enlist plastic as an artistic material, died in February 2022.

Valentine was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1936, and knew he wanted to be an artist early because he had a penchant for drawing horses. He went on study art as an undergraduate at the University of Colorado, and then went on to receive an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Art in Norfolk, Connecticut. Along the way, he was mentored by artists such as Richard Diebenkorn, Philip Guston and Clyfford Still.

art in full view

Click on photo for a larger image

Valentine was affiliated with the Light and Space movement 

Early on, Valentine demonstrated a willingness to venture into territory few artists had mined, taking up materials that were considered more the stuff of new technology than of art. He was one of the most daring pioneers in the use of substances previously unheard of for art making: fiberglass, Plexiglas, cast acrylic, polyester resin.

The works that Valentine produced during this era are semi-translucent and richly hued, often evoking the landscape around him by way of sharp blues and yellows. In a 2011 New York Times profile, Valentine said he sought “to cut out large chunks of ocean or sky and say: ‘Here it is.’”

This is the 55th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

