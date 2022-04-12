NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Don’t blow a chance to spend a week FP 041222

Don’t blow a chance to spend a week with Christopher Jeffries on Instagram

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts’ Instagram site will be popping with posts by glass artist Christopher Jeffries as he takes over the feed now through April 18. If you check it out, you’ll see a snapshot of his daily life in Laguna Beach as he shares images from his glass blowing in progress, studio props, tools and inspirations. 

Don't blow a chance man hanging art on wall

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

Christopher Jeffries hangs some of his glass at City Hall

Fans of Jeffries will also learn about his favorite hangouts in town and get a peek at how this local artist lives.

Jeffries, a Fine Arts graduate of Chico State University, also studied in Italy, and the Czech Republic and under master glassblowers. He recently taught at the historic Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

His contemporary glass sculptures and wall installations are exhibited annually at Festival of Arts and collected internationally. Those who own his art are encouraged to post it on their own feeds, tag it @theartistsfund and use hashtag #theartistsfund. 

Follow the artists fund now and interact with Jeffries daily through April 18 at 

www.instagram.com/theartistsfund/.

 

