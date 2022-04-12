NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 041222

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who knew where to find Maggi this week? Claudia Redfern knew this art detail is found at the Hotel San Joaquin, N. Coast Highway. So, too, did Cathy Bosko, Nancy Milby, Mark Porterfield, Lynn Jax, Elyse Miller, Judy Teverbaugh, Cheryl Post and Laurie Kirkland. 

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.    

Wheres Maggi 4.12

Sculptural piece along the Hotel Joaquin

 

