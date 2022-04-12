NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Tour 041222

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Tour scheduled for May 7

On Saturday, May 7, the Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its 17th Annual Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Tour, a major fundraiser for educational school gardens, local scholarships and community projects. This year’s walking tour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. will visit gardens that are quintessential “Laguna Beach” gardens in a stunning Laguna Beach neighborhood.

The festive event will offer for sale artisanal margaritas and Mexican fare, free refreshments and homemade baked goods, plein air painters in several gardens and a raffle of prizes from local artists and businesses.

Laguna Beach Gate & Garden gardens

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBGC

This year’s walking tour will feature gardens in stunning Laguna Beach neighborhoods

The tour will begin and end at the beautiful Bruce Scherer Waterwise and Fire-Safe Gardens of the Laguna Beach County Water District headquarters, located at 306 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

Buses will continuously shuttle tourgoers from the Laguna Beach Water District Gardens to the tour neighborhood and back at the end of the walking route. To make the last tour of the day, you must arrive at the Water District Garden by 2 p.m. Timed tickets will be sold to enhance social distancing throughout the tour time frame.

Tickets will sell out quickly, so purchase them early. Ticketsare$60 (plus handling fee) and can be purchased at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. If tickets are still available, they will be $65 on the day of the tour.

This year’s sponsors for this fun-filled event include Laguna Beach County Water District, Team Laguna/Re/Max Coastal Luxury Realtors, Dana Point Nursery and Tequila Corcel.

In 2021, the tour raised $35,000.

State-mandated COVID precautions will be enforced.

 

