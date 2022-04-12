NewLeftHeader

few clouds

56.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 041222

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In the most recent “Looking Back,” we saw Edgar Payne dressed as a pirate, postulating that it may have been a fundraiser for his newly formed Art Association.

This week, we look at another pirate-themed historic photo. Specifically of actors Basil Rathbone and Errol Flynn fighting a duel-to-the-death on a Caribbean Island, in the 1935 film, Captain Blood.

But locals will immediately recognize it was no Caribbean Island at all – it was right here in River City, well actually, Three Arch Bay. 

Laguna Beach A Look Back Flynn and Rathbone

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

(L-R) Errol Flynn duels Basil Rathbone on the shore of Three Arch Bay, 1935

The film was clearly shot from two of the arches, and then spliced to look as one location. Paying close attention, you will notice some of the rock landmarks at Three Arch have eroded over the last 87 years.

Because it involved pirates, and also filmed here in town, it is sometimes confused with the movie Treasure Island, filmed a year earlier. Where Treasure Island was filmed at the current Montage site, Captain Blood was filmed here for one specific scene – the almost four-minute duel at Three Arch Bay. It was such a popular duel it was reprised by the same two actors two years later in the The Adventures of Robin Hood.

There is also a small role given to our Fisherman’s Cove, which played –well – a Fisherman’s cove for a brief moment in the film.

The film was the story of Dr. Peter Blood, an English surgeon (a 25-year-old Flynn), who is sold into slavery in the West Indies, only to be bought by a 19-year-old Olivia de Havilland. They are then captured by the treacherous French buccaneer Captain Levasseur; they both want the dear Olivia and the duel is on.

Who wins? You will need to stream the movie to find out (available on several streaming services). You will see as the dying loser lies on a Three Arch Bay rock, he is washed over by a Laguna Beach wave.

The film was nominated for Best Picture at the 1935 Academy Awards, losing to yet another seafaring-type movie – Mutiny on the Bounty.

A few film history facts:

Errol Flynn was acutely ill with malaria as he filmed the swordfight scene, although you would have no way of recognizing it watching the duel.

He and de Havilland both admitted they fell in love during the filming, but they both denied forming a physical bond. de Havilland cited Flynn’s marriage as the issue. Shortly after Captain Blood was released, she began a long-term relationship with Howard Hughes.

But Flynn reputed to be highly energized, allegedly did have an affair with his male co-star Ross Alexander, according to Flynn biographer David Bret. Bret noted Flynn was one of the only Hollywood stars to attend Alexander’s funeral; he had put a bullet to his head two years later in 1937.

Three Arch Bay was quite the popular site for filming in the 1930s. The year after Captain Blood, another Hollywood movie was filmed there – Give Us This Night.

Of interest, private lots were being sold in Three Arch in the late 1930s for $3,000 with $100 down. Applicants were warned in the circulars of “Rattlesnakes galore.”

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.