Marine safety discussion covers visitor impact, panga boats, local programs

By SARA HALL

Marine safety was the highlight of a meeting for business leaders interested in local government last week, with focus on visitor impacts, panga boats and local programs.

Laguna Beach Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond covered a variety of topics as the key speaker at the Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee meeting on April 7.

Bond gave an overview of the department and explained some of the programs they offer.

There are about 120 employees in the entire department. There are only about 25 currently on staff, but they start to expand as summer gets closer. They patrol 5.5 miles of coastline during daylight hours, but are responsible for an additional two miles of coastline during non-daylight hours. In total, they are responsible for 16.5 square miles of open ocean.

“As part of our operations, we are very, very much into preventive lifeguarding,” Bond said. “We want people to have a safe and enjoyable day.”

That means they take an education-based approach, he explained, which has become a bigger job as more people visit Laguna Beach every year.

“Our beaches are getting more crowded, there’s no doubt about it,” Bond said.

There’s been a definite increase in beach patronage over the last few years, he noted, sharing a graph that shows visitors have doubled since 2000.

People love the beautiful environment, which is not like neighboring coastal cities, he said.

“We have beautiful stretches of big beach and we also have isolated coves, which are very picturesque,” Bond said.

The city also offers the most beachfront, “on the water” lodging options on the California coast, he added, which obviously is attractive to visitors.

Social media has also encouraged people to visit LB to “get that perfect picture,” Bond said. On Instagram, Laguna Beach is one of the most popular locations in Orange County.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Visitors crowd the shoreline in Laguna Beach

City Council last year passed the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan, which has been a big help to combat the negative effect of the crowds, Bond said.

It’s allowed year-round coverage at Crescent Bay Beach, Shaws Cove, Victoria/Lagunita and Treasure Island, on top of Main Beach.

“Which are some of the hot spots that Marine Safety has identified in our city,” Bond explained. “It’s been a huge help having that first line of defense to make sure that we’re preventing – educating our public before they get themselves into a situation that’s not perfect.”

They also staff the tower during the summer months at Mermaid’s Beach (North Victoria). The tower coverage has “already made a huge difference in protecting the community,” Bond said. Potentially more of that type of coverage could be on the horizon. They have to analyze the data first, but he’d like to see that progress.

Under the new program, they’ve also augmented marine safety services on county beaches in South Laguna. There’s been a big improvement, he said.

They’ve also added an officer position to create a late evening shift, he added.

More lifeguards on the beach prevent life safety issues, but also help eliminate some of the “nuisance behavior,” Bond noted, which could be anything from smoking to off-leash dogs.

“A lot of those violations that are occurring, our lifeguards go down and stop that,” he said.

Answering a question about the number of boats washing ashore, Bond explained that the panga boats that have landed locally have to do specifically with human or drug smuggling.

“We are seeing more,” Bond said, noting a handful that have landed nearby in the past six months. “I’m not necessarily sure it’s going to go away anytime soon.”

They work closely with the maritime coordination center and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as other agencies to assist with those incidents, he explained. The city is also part of a notification group that tries to track the vessels so they have a better understanding of where they’re headed and what they’re doing.

“It’s very difficult to identify (the boats) because they are usually doing it under the cover of the night and they’re very talented in their ability to make landing on the beach,” Bond said.

Despite the small size of the boats that usually are found on the beach, they have quite the complex operation.

“It’s not a small Mickey Mouse operation, it’s part of a bigger operation for human and drug smuggling,” he said.

As he’s learned from his discussions with USCG, typically the person on the boat will meet someone waiting in a vehicle on land and then take off, Bond explained. The multi-agency effort works to prohibit that type of operation, as well as the enforcement and work if a boat does land on the beach, he explained.

“There are quite a few components to it,” he said.

Photo by Mark Porterfield

A Laguna Beach lifeguard using a rescue water craft

Bond also gave a brief overview of the different types of rescues (surf, SCUBA, nearshore, etc.) and life support services conducted by lifeguards.

He praised the Laguna Beach Junior Lifeguard program, which sees more than 500 kids every summer. Bond started as a jr. guard when he was 8 years old and now his children are in the program as well.

“I can’t say enough about it,” he said. “It’s full circle for me.”

Junior lifeguards is the largest youth program in the city. It teaches kids ocean safety, rescue techniques, teamwork, confidence and more, he said.

“You name it, they learn it,” Bond said.

Bond briefly explained the program Surfers Awareness in Lifesaving Techniques. It was developed by lifeguard agencies to show the community how to respond to “something happening in the water,” like someone drowning or an injury, Bond explained. They’ve worked with local schools and surf teams, and are looking to expand.

“It’s a very important and effective program,” Bond said.

Although the name implies it’s for surfers, the program is really for anyone by the beach outside of lifeguard hours. The key idea is to educate the person on how to activate 911 and get a trained professional on scene, and in the meantime use knowledge and skills that could be key to someone’s survival.

The department also makes an effort to preserve and protect offshore marine resources, Bond said.

“We are such an environmentally sensitive community, and rightfully so,” he noted.

As a city, they’ve dedicated a lot of resources to keeping the marine environment safe, he added.

They started the volunteer beach cleanup program last year and it’s been very successful so far, he noted. It allows individuals, families, nonprofit organizations, and businesses to organize and clean up the beach. The program eliminates duplicate efforts, which was happening in the past, Bond explained.

“Amazingly, it’s been so popular and groups love doing it,” he said. “It’s a fantastic program.”

Bond also shared a quick overview of beach safety lectures and Meet the Bus youth program, as well as partnerships with the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for rip current reporting and the real-time weather stations.

The business meeting also included updates from Assistant City Manager Ken Domer, who mentioned today’s council meeting and the city’s efforts to purchase the library property.

Other updates during the government affairs meeting included: Matt Kern from Senator Dave Min’s office, who spoke about various bill efforts this year, including SB 953 which would ban offshore drilling in state ocean waters; and Sergio Prince for Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who mentioned recent meetings and events the supervisor has attended to get to know her newly redrawn district.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.