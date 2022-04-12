NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Two exhibits to open on April 16 FP 041222

Two exhibits to open on April 16 at Laguna Art Museum 

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) has two exhibits opening this Saturday, April 16.

Look Up! premieres Saturday, April 16 from 10-11 a.m. in the LAB at LAM, an artistic collaboration with The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and award-winning artist Elizabeth Turk. Afterwards visitors can create their own artwork with a creative project geared for kids & families. Look Up! is a community video project that aims to bring children and families together under the canopy of an immersive art experience. Filmed from above and using colorful umbrellas to represent pixels, participants twirl, dance and march the umbrellas around to create moving kaleidoscopic art works.

Turk previously worked with LAM during the 2018 Art & Nature, where her Shoreline Project brought together 1,000 volunteer performers for a site-specific performance in Laguna Beach. The exhibit is in view until June 19.

Register by clicking here. This is included in the price of admission.

Sew Powerful: The Quilts of Allyson Allen begins Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Allyson Allen will discuss her vibrant quilts, two of which are on view at Laguna Art Museum in conjunction with the Community Art Project. An exhibition of her quilts, previously on view at the Wells Fargo Bank’s gallery space in Laguna Beach, is currently on view in an expanded format at Neighborhood Congregational Church. The quilts will be on view in both locations through April 24.

One of the quilts was part of We Are The Story, a multi-venue initiative in Minnesota in 2021, that featured work from several dozen quilters from around the country and reacted to the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis and policing in America.

Allen, who resides in Riverside County, has been the recipient of many grants and awards over the past 30 years, including Laguna Beach Arts Alliance’s 7 degrees of Inspiration Grant and the California Arts Council Grant. She has taught quilting for three decades and is a former high school teacher.

Tickets: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. To purchase tickets (in advance recommended), go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

