 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Cast no doubt: The Louies FP 041422

Cast no doubt: The Louies are highlight of Art Star Awards

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section.

The funny thing about dreaming of an outcome in the nonprofit world is that folks are often given the “opportunity” to make that outcome a reality – if they want to do the work. 

And that is why the recipients of the Laguna Beach Art Star Awards receive a hand-crafted sculpture rather than a milquetoast plaque.

“You’ve just got to give them something cool,” sculptor Louis Longi insisted when the concept of the Art Star Awards was being developed. “These are art awards!” 

That initial sentiment was embraced by organizers who then said to Longi, “Guess you’re going to do that.” 

He agreed – with the stipulation he had full control over the pieces.

“Every year they’re completely different,” he said of the statues, now fondly known as “Louies.” Some years the pieces, which mimic human form, are minimalistic and other years, they grow larger. The year when each award weighed 35 pounds, organizers told Longi they couldn’t get any bigger. He responded. The following year the Louies were really small. 

“I want everyone to get a cool piece of artwork to display,” said the sculptor, who personally designs and crafts each one – cutting the stone, creating the art and casting them. “They’re all original art pieces.”

cast no Art Star 2022

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Louis Longi 

This year’s Art Star awards were actually created two years ago, but COVID restrictions kept them from being distributed until 2022 

The awards Longi has crafted for the past 14 years are more than just a side project for the internationally collected sculptor, who primarily works in bronze and whose sculptures range in size from five inches to 35 feet tall. 

“This is my contribution to thanking our artists,” he said, explaining the daily struggles of the pleasure, strife and perseverance of an artist. “They pay me very little for them, but that’s not why I do this. It’s being part of the community – it’s a reflection of who we are. I feel it’s important to give acknowledgement to artists. Without art our culture and our society can’t exist.” 

The coveted awards are a continual reminder to recipients about the importance of their artistic endeavors. 

cast no Longi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Louis Longi 

Sculptor Louis Longi stands in front of his sculpture of a paddle boarder in Malibu overlooking Latigo Point. His daughter is on the ground below, taking a picture of him. 

 “Louis’s one-of-a kind, original sculptures are a tangible piece of art that Art Star award winners treasure,” said Wayne Baglin, co-chair of the Art Star awards committee. “(The sculptures) forever remind them of the evening when their artistic accomplishment was celebrated.”

Traditionally, Longi begins creating the awards four to five months before the ceremony (because of COVID shutdowns, the 2022 awards were actually created in early 2020). He doesn’t have a preconceived idea of what he will create and there are some years, he admitted, when he’s thrown all of them back into the wax pot. “That’s the fun of working in wax,” he said. “After all, creativity is not a light switch. You can’t just turn it on.”

cast no Malibu sculpture

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Louis Longi

Longi’s work, such as this 15-foot sculpture of a paddle boarder overlooking Malibu, celebrates the strength of the human will and the struggle to survive

However, his passion for authenticity is evident. 

“They’re really personal,” he said of the award sculptures. “These things are my heart and soul. They’re a direct reflection of everything I’ve gone through.” 

The Louies are often inspired by what Longi is working on professionally. Each statue is unique, although each year has its own style. When Longi was creating a piece that had 15-foot ribbons floating in the wind, each of the Louies that year also had a ribbon theme. The year he was working on pieces inspired by Henry Moore’s reclining nudes, that theme also found its way into the award designs. 

“It’s what I see, what I reflect, what’s happening,” Longi said of his sculptures. 

Historically his daughter decides not only which nine sculptures will make it to the Art Stars, but also which category will be affiliated with each statue. Longi never keeps any of the extra awards that he may cast – except one has now made it into his home. 

cast no line sketch

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Louis Longi 

In his work, sculptor Longi transforms the human body in an abstract way, often rising up 

Choking back tears, he recalled a year his mother and sister came to see an art show of his work. Leaving, they saw two extra awards and took them, claiming they were consolation prizes for attending his show. “So when my mom passed away last year, I got my sculpture back from my mom.” 

cast no closeup Art Star

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Louis Longi 

The “Louies” are the recognition awards presented to outstanding artists at the Laguna Beach Art Association Art Star Awards 

Knowing his art is celebrating other artists creates a communal feel about these statues said Longi, and it’s his way to show appreciation to other artists. 

“We all create the same – it’s important to say thank you to artists for contributing to my community.” 

For more information about the Art Star Awards, held on April 24, click here.

